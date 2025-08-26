F1 reportedly being sued for €58 million over 2022 Russian GP controversy

The Russian motorsports promoter Ano Rosgonki is reportedly suing F1 for €58 million for an alleged breach of contract after the cancellation of the 2022 Russian Grand Prix. The event was also set to be moved to a different venue in the future, but the contract termination left them in losses.

The Russian GP was planned at Sochi for the 2022 season. However, after the Russian Military's invasion of Ukraine prior to the start of the 2022 F1 season, the authorities suspended the race, subsequently canceling it. This led to the termination of a multi-year contract that the promoters had with Formula One Management.

Reportedly, Russia paid around £50m (€58m) to host the Grand Prix, and the cancellation saw them suffering a loss. As per The Telegraph, the promoters have filed a lawsuit against Formula 1 for the same amount in the London High Court. Moreover, the Grand Prix was set to be moved from the Sochi street circuit to a different venue in the 2023 season; however, the contract termination gave no light to the opportunity.

Alexey Titov, who leads Ano Rosgonki, had previously told the media that they would require a refund from the Formula One Management

"We expect a refund regardless of the current Formula 1 position. Domenicali's words have a political connotation that has nothing to do with the true spirit of sport," he said (via Formula Passion).

There were other minor changes that also happened in Formula 1 following the invasion in 2022. Teams also changed stances with drivers and sponsors.

What else changed in F1 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022?

Shortly after the invasion, many aspects regarding Russia and Russian drivers and sponsors began changing in Formula 1. As mentioned, the sport's authorities decided to suspend and subsequently terminate the Grand Prix and any the future contracts.

The next major change was witnessed with the Haas F1 team. The team was backed by a Russian sponsor, Uralkali. The contract with them was soon terminated. Moreover, Nikita Mazepin, a Russian driver who had been piloting for them since 2021, was let go despite having a contract. He also protested this, alleging the team had breached the contract, but it did not yield any major changes. They were quick to sign Kevin Magnussen, who drove for them until the end of the 2024 season.

The FIA also ruled that any Russian driver competing in Formula 1 would have to race under a neutral flag and would not be allowed to use any nationalistic symbols.

F1's stance on Russia still stands the same, as there has been no discussion for the renewal of the Grand Prix in the future.

