F1’s special Eddie Jordan tribute lands a straightforward reaction from NASCAR’s Parker Kligerman

Formula 1 shared a video honoring the late Eddie Jordan, and NASCAR star Parker Kligerman took notice. The video, posted on F1’s official X account, shows clips of Jordan’s time as a team owner and media personality.

Eddie Jordan, who passed away at 76, began as a racer, winning the Irish Kart Championship before moving on to team ownership. By 1991, he got himself a place on the F1 grid with the Jordan Grand Prix. His team introduced future stars, including Michael Schumacher, who made his debut with Jordan in 1991.

Kligerman reacted by calling it a beautiful tribute. The video was uploaded on Formula 1’s official X account with the caption,

“Remembering Eddie Jordan, the legendary F1 team owner and all-round entertainer 💛.”

Kligerman retweeted the post. Sharing the sentiment, he wrote,

“Wow - what a beautiful tribute for one of motorsport’s best characters.”

Jordan Grand Prix had its first F1 win at the 1998 Belgian Grand Prix, where Damon Hill led a 1-2 finish. The team also won in 1999 with Heinz-Harald Frentzen and took the final piece of success in 2003 through Giancarlo Fisichella. Jordan sold the team in 2005.

In 2009, he became a well-known F1 pundit, first with the BBC and later with Channel 4. Jordan also made appearances on Top Gear and co-hosted the podcast Formula For Success with David Coulthard.

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski Honors Late F1 Legend Eddie Jordan

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski also paid tribute to Jordan. He reposted a BBC announcement about Jordan’s passing and added his own words,

"What a legend. Was thinking about him earlier this week, wondering how he did everything he did… certainly to the fullest. #Godspeed.”

Moving focus to the F1 scene, many figures actively expressed their admiration for the figure that was Eddie Jordan. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali talked about Jordan’s energy and charm. He said,

“Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed.” (via theguardian)

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, who first met Jordan in 1991, looked back to his early encounter. He remembered Jordan’s bold personality and sharp business mind, recalling the advice he gave to young drivers trying to make it in F1. Horner shared,

“His advice, ‘get a good sponsor … Welcome to the Piranha Club.’ Formula One has lost a legend and we will miss his wit and his Irish charm.” (via theguardian)

Jordan wasn’t just about racing—he brought a rock-and-roll attitude to the F1 paddock. Jordan had a number of interests outside of motorsports. He was a talented drummer and even had his own band, Eddie & The Robbers. His love for music and entertainment added to his larger-than-life image in the F1 world.

He also had stakes in other sports teams, including London Irish Rugby Football Club, where he recently became a patron and Celtic FC. Even in his final months, Jordan remained active in the F1 scene.

