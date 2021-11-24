F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix track simulations show little room for runoff area

With no data available apart from simulated versions, a social media video from the F1 2021 virtual version of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix circuit revealed very few runoff areas on the track. The Jeddah Corniche circuit, as it is officially known, has had to race against time to reach completion and is ready to host its inaugural F1 race from December 3-5, 2021.

A video simulation of the virtual version of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix circuit reveals minimal run-off areas. With few run-off areas available at the circuit, drivers have minimal room for driving errors, or it could punish them severely in the form of car damage or retirement.

Watch the video below for a simulation of the Jeddah Corniche circuit from the F1 2021 game:

A street circuit with zero to minimal run-off areas has been the Baku circuit, which has always thrown up an antic-climactic race outcome and is known to produce some blockbuster track action.

Designed by popular F1 circuit architect Herman Tilke, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix circuit is anticipated to become one of the fastest street circuits in F1 history. Nearing completion, the 6.1 km circuit will feature 27 fast corners, and will be the second longest circuit on the calendar, with Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium being the longest.

Featuring potentially three DRS (Drag Reduction System) zones, the average speed at the circuit is anticipated to be 252.8 km/h. However, the exact number of DRS Zones for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is yet to be confirmed and will be decided by the FIA.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix venue will be completed by event dates

The Jeddah Cornich circuit nearing completion to host its first Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Photo by F1 Media Images)

While the venue was feared to be incomplete by the time of the event, the circuit authorities have assured F1 and its personnel that the venue will be completed in time for the race. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix promoters have released a few pictures of the circuit assuring its completion in time to host the inaugural race.

