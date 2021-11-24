×
Create
Notifications

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix track simulations show little room for runoff area

The Jeddah Cornice Circuit which will host its inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Photo courtesy: F1 Media images)
The Jeddah Cornice Circuit which will host its inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Photo courtesy: F1 Media images)
Niharika Ghorpade
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Nov 24, 2021 10:09 AM IST
News

With no data available apart from simulated versions, a social media video from the F1 2021 virtual version of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix circuit revealed very few runoff areas on the track. The Jeddah Corniche circuit, as it is officially known, has had to race against time to reach completion and is ready to host its inaugural F1 race from December 3-5, 2021.

A video simulation of the virtual version of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix circuit reveals minimal run-off areas. With few run-off areas available at the circuit, drivers have minimal room for driving errors, or it could punish them severely in the form of car damage or retirement.

Watch the video below for a simulation of the Jeddah Corniche circuit from the F1 2021 game:

A street circuit with zero to minimal run-off areas has been the Baku circuit, which has always thrown up an antic-climactic race outcome and is known to produce some blockbuster track action.

Designed by popular F1 circuit architect Herman Tilke, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix circuit is anticipated to become one of the fastest street circuits in F1 history. Nearing completion, the 6.1 km circuit will feature 27 fast corners, and will be the second longest circuit on the calendar, with Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium being the longest.

بعد 8 أشهر، #حلبة_كورنيش_جدة أصبحت جاهزة! ✅من منكم متحمس لرؤية أقوى سيارات وسائقي العالم يتسابقون في جائزة السعودية الكبرى stc للفورمولا 1؟! 🇸🇦🏎🤩#OvertakeTheFuture #نسابق_المستقبل https://t.co/OhQXy0qs23

Featuring potentially three DRS (Drag Reduction System) zones, the average speed at the circuit is anticipated to be 252.8 km/h. However, the exact number of DRS Zones for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is yet to be confirmed and will be decided by the FIA.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix venue will be completed by event dates

The Jeddah Cornich circuit nearing completion to host its first Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Photo by F1 Media Images)
The Jeddah Cornich circuit nearing completion to host its first Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Photo by F1 Media Images)

ALSO READArticle Continues below

While the venue was feared to be incomplete by the time of the event, the circuit authorities have assured F1 and its personnel that the venue will be completed in time for the race. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix promoters have released a few pictures of the circuit assuring its completion in time to host the inaugural race.

Edited by Rohit Mishra
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी