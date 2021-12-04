F1 schedule today: What time is FP3 and Qualifying for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

F1 travels to Jeddah for the first-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend, featuring the penultimate race of the season, with the final race taking place in Abu Dhabi.

As the table stands, Max Verstappen leads rival and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton by eight points. Verstappen, however, will not have it easy as Hamilton is close on his heels with consecutive wins at the Brazilian and Qatar Grands Prix.

Red Bull Racing Honda @redbullracing On it from the off 🔥 Join the championship leader for a lap of Jeddah 😎



On it from the off 🔥 Join the championship leader for a lap of Jeddah 😎 https://t.co/ShdxxwRKHX

The first two practice sessions completed on Friday have given the F1 teams and fans a real idea of the conditions on the brand new Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which had never seen any kind of racing on it before this weekend.

TV Schedule for FP3 and Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Here is the TV schedule for the Saturday sessions, which includes the third practice session and all three qualifying sessions:

USA

FP3 - 9:00 am ET, Saturday, December 4, 2021

Qualifying - 12:00 pm ET, Saturday, December 4, 2021

UK

FP3 - 2:00 pm GMT, Saturday, December 4, 2021

Qualifying - 5:00 pm GMT, Saturday, December 4, 2021

India

FP3 - 7:30 pm IST, Saturday, December 4, 2021

Qualifying - 10:30 pm IST, Saturday, December 4, 2021

Where can you stream the 2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix FP3 and qualifying sessions?

USA

Fans in the U.S. can watch both sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

UK viewers can catch FP3 and qualifying sessions on Sky Sports F1

India

Indian fans can catch the action on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD 2. The sessions can be streamed as well, on Disney Hotstar+.

With the championship coming to a nail-biting finish, the all-elusive 2021 F1 title is yet to be decided. Max Verstappen could potentially win his first-ever title in the sport if he manages to create a gap of 26 points to Lewis Hamilton, who is currently in tremendous form.

Also Read Article Continues below

Catch the action live as Red Bull and Mercedes joust it out amidst the backdrop of the Saudi Arabian dessert.

Edited by Anurag Changmai