"Spice things up" - Alpine boss on possible Andretti F1 entry

F1 could be spiced up by the arrival of the Andretti Global team in the sport, feels Alpine CEO, Laurent Rossi.

Mario Andretti @MarioAndretti Michael has applied to the FIA to field a new F1 team starting in 2024. His entry, Andretti Global, has the resources and checks every box. He is awaiting the FIA's determination.

Michael Andretti, son of 1978 world champion Mario Andretti, is leading the charge to bring his team to the grid in 2024. Reports also confirmed that the team intends to use Renault power units when they join the sport.

When asked what the arrival of the American outfit could mean for the sport, Rossi said:

“I think I welcome it if it’s accretive, I think Andretti could have that potential because of all of the US aspect of it. We’ll see, I think it would be nice, it would spice things up on the track as well, which is good. It’s better to move the hierarchy a bit all the time.”

Andretti Global plans to set up its base in the United Kingdom as confirmed by the former world champion in an interview with David Land. The senior Andretti said:

“We’re not just new boys in town. We know the prerequisites and also there’s a time factor here. Once we said go ahead, we’ve got to go. So a lot of work has been done. We know where the facility is going to be built in the UK. We know we have people, prominent individuals that have done this type of work as far as start-ups. We have a lot of things in mind.”

Andretti F1 bid needs to add value to the sport, feels Toto Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff feels Andretti Global needs to show what they can do for other F1 teams and how they can make the sport grow before being allowed in.

Speaking to the media during the first pre-season testing session of 2022 in Barcelona, the Austrian said:

“We are the absolute pinnacle, this is not the Champions League, or the NFL, and redistributing franchises is not the goal, that’s not how it should be, and it’s not the intention of F1 and the FIA either. Andretti is a name, that’s for sure. And the American market is important. But every team that is joining needs to be accretive, that means needs to add value. It’s not only by paying $200 million entry fee, but it needs to demonstrate in my opinion what it can do for the other teams, for F1 and FIA. Only then the sport will grow.”

This sentiment was also echoed by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, while McLaren CEO Zak Brown felt the bid should be welcomed and not questioned.

