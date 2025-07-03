F1 star Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend shares 4-word reaction on tragic death of Portugal’s Diego Jota

Alpine star Pierre Gasly's girlfriend, Francisca Cerqueira Gomes, better known as Kika Gomes, shared her sorrow at the tragic passing away of Portuguese soccer player Diogo Jota.

Portuguese National Soccer team and Liverpool FC player Diogo Jota was involved in a lethal car accident on July 3, 2025, in Spain. Jota’s brother, Andrea Silva, was also in the car along with the Liverpool forward and unfortunately passed away following the accident.

Pierre Gasly's girlfriend, Francisca, came out and shared the Portuguese National team’s post about Diogo Jota and Andrea Silva's tragic deaths on her Instagram story. The post included a black and white image of the Liverpool FC player with a caption that read:

“The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and André Silva in Spain this morning.”

“The Portuguese Football Federation would like to offer the deepest condolences to the families and friends of Diogo and André, as well as Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the respective clubs of the players”

As Francisca Gomes shared the post, she put her emotions into a caption which read:

“Que notícia tão triste😞💔” which translates to “What a sad news”

Image credits: Instagram/@kikagomes

According to the statement from the Spanish Guardia Civil, Diogo Jota and his brother were involved in an accident in the late hours of the night (around 12:30 AM local time) in Cernadilla, Zamora. The two were in a Lamborghini, and the accident reportedly happened because of a tire blowout while overtaking.

Diogo Jota won the Premier League title with Liverpool and married his wife Rute Cardoso just two weeks ago on June 22, 2025.

Pierre Gasly looks to bounce back at the British Grand Prix after mixed feelings from the Austrian GP

Alpine star Pierre Gasly had a strong start to the F1 weekend at Red Bull Ring and converted it into a Q3 appearance during the qualifying. The French driver started the race in P10 and was in P6 after the first lap crash between Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli.

However, the pace dropped throughout the race, and Pierre Gasly wasn't able to maintain his position over the race distance. The Alpine driver finished the race in P13, a lap down on the race leaders, and just a couple of positions ahead of his teammate Franco Colapinto.

Gasly reflected on the same, looking to bounce back with a strong weekend in Silverstone, as the caption to his Instagram post read:

“Frustrating one. Q3 and 6th after lap 1 but we struggled for pace during the race and dropped back. We will pull trough as a team and try our best in Silverstone."

The Silverstone circuit is now as dependent on power as Austria and should suit the Alpine cars better.

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More