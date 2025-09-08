F1 star Sergio Perez spotted enjoying an enthralling encounter between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the US Open

Cadillac F1 driver Sergio Perez was spotted enjoying the blockbuster US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on Sunday. The Mexican will be returning to the F1 grid with the American team in the 2026 season after taking a break from the sport.The 35-year-old was dropped by Red Bull at the end of the 2024 season despite signing an extension with them earlier in the season. With no seats in the sport, Perez decided to take a hiatus from the sport and focus on relaxing and spending time with his family.In a clip shared by the US Open on their official social media platform X, Sergio Perez can be seen captivated by the tennis between Alcaraz and Sinner during the final Grand Slam of the year.The six-time F1 race winner was joined by his wife inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the final, which saw the Spaniard emerge as victorious over his Italian rival and take his sixth Grand Slam victory and the World No.1 ranking as well.Cadillac CEO chimes in on how Sergio Perez won him overCadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss stated that he was impressed by Sergio Perez's interview, which convinced him to sign the latter over a young driver.In his interview with Sky Sports, the American reflected on signing the ex-F1 driver and said:&quot;[We asked] Do you want to race again? Just where was he in his career? What were his aspirations? And was he excited about the project? And what was he looking to do? What did he have left to prove in his career? As we went through that meeting, those experiences really came through.&quot;I mean, he nailed the meeting. We left really excited about his candidacy. I think probably before that, maybe we're looking at a younger driver. But he was fantastic. And the experience really starts to separate itself from those who haven't been in the seat yet.&quot;Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon further added the reason behind signing Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez:&quot;Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent. They’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team.&quot;Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts, and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life. A big thank you to the team at Mercedes for their cooperation and understanding.”The two drivers combined have 16 races and have stood on over 100 podiums during their time in the sport. They also played a key role in the 2021 season, securing the titles for Mercedes and Red Bull.