F1 takes final call on 2023 Chinese GP

The 2023 F1 calendar will now have 23 races this calendar, as the Chinese GP will not be replaced by any other race. Early in December, F1 announced the cancellation of 2023 Chinese GP was canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country.

Venues like Portugal and Turkey had thrown their hats in the ring as a replacement. Recently, there were even reports that China had expressed interest to go ahead with the race, as the Covid situation had improved in the country. The report stated:

"It was announced on December 2nd that the Chinese Grand Prix would once again not take place in 2023, with Formula 1 citing "difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation" in the country. However, since that announcement, China has rapidly rolled back many of its COVID-related restrictions and protocols, and is set to remove all quarantine requirements for international arrivals on January 8th."

The 2023 F1 calendar will feature 23 races



However, as it turns out, there won't be any race in China, and nor will there be any replacement for it either. The statement issued by F1 on its website read:

"Formula 1 can confirm that the 2023 season will consist of 23 races. That means the season will kick off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5, and finish up in Abu Dhabi on November 26, with the brand new Las Vegas Grand Prix joining the calendar a week before the season finale."

Portugal and Turkey were looking to replace 2023 F1 Chinese GP

Both Portugal and Turkey were eyeing the vacant slot on the calendar as an opportunity to host the F1 Chinese GP. The FPAK president had revealed that Portimao was in the running to hold the race and was in competition with Turkey. He said:

"Portugal is at the forefront to be able to replace China in the 2023 calendar. However, Portugal is not the only interested country, as Turkey is also in the running. It will depend on whether there are funds for Portugal to host the GP."

Both Portimao and Turkey had done an admirable job as replacements in the last few years. However, F1 chose not to go to either of the two venues.

That means the 2023 F1 calendar will have not one but two 25-day gaps between races. The second slot is the official summer break, while the first will be after the race in Australia.

