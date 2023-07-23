F1 teams set to discuss engine equalization as major Alpine deficit discovered

F1 teams will raise the issue of engine equalization as one of the main agendas for next week's meeting of the F1 Commission at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The sport is fine tuning the details ahead of the big engine regulations change in the 2026 season. As reported by Autosport and other high-level sources, some teams will push for equal engine performance after it was discovered by an FIA analysis that Alpine's Renault engine has a significant deficit compared to their rivals.

The French team have a deficit of somewhere between 15-25Kw (20-33hp) down on other competitors. It is also very difficult for the Alpine F1 team and Renault to close this gap to their rivals because of the engine freeze until the 2025 season. However, neither Renault nor the FIA have made any comment on the matter.

F1 CEO speaks on the 2026 engine regulations

Stefano Domenicali has stated that he hopes the next generation of power units will be lighter, simpler, and louder than the current generation while also not compromising on sustainability.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, F1 CEO said:

"If we can be effective in the study and production of sustainable fuel, we will be able to think about the next generation of power units, focusing on lightness. We want a competitive engine, with many horsepower and also with a great sound. 99.9% of people want to hear a Formula 1 sound on track again, and that's something we've put on the table."

He added:

"Today we are in a transition phase, where large manufacturers need to develop hybrid and electric technologies since they are part of their sales portfolio,” he said. But I believe if we do a good job with sustainable fuels, we will be able to have simplified engines in a few years with a lower impact on weight. It's something we'll soon start thinking about."

He also spoke about the car weight factor and added:

“It is a very important issue. Over the years the weight of the cars has increased, and obviously no one questions what has been done on the safety front. As Formula 1, we have to ask ourselves what we can accelerate in terms of development, and here the issue of sustainable fuels is fundamental. The perception and the market on this front are changing, and I think a very good choice was made when we first decided to take this path."

It will be fascinating to see what comes out of the next weeks meeting of the F1 commission regarding all the topics surrounding the engine regulations.