F1 could test a new qualifying format for Sprint races in Baku: Reports

F1 is reportedly considering a new qualifying format for sprint races, starting with the Azerbaijan GP.

The sport wants to add an additional qualifying system ahead of the sprint race that will set the grid for the short race.

If the sport goes through with the plan initially proposed last year, a sprint race weekend will see two whole qualifying sessions. There will be an initial qualifying session for the sprint race and a completely different one for the main race. Hence, the sprint race will not set the grid for the main race on Sundays.

The sport will have to work closely with Pirelli to ensure there are enough number of tire sets allotted for this extended qualifying system. As per AMuS, F1 might implement this system in as little as four weeks, starting with the 2023 Azerbaijan GP.

Unanimity between teams and the FIA is required for this plan to work as the sport will have to come up with a robust way of ensuring that teams get what they need. An e-vote between organizers and teams is reportedly set to take place in two weeks if things go as per plan.

F1 to test new qualifying format in 2023

In an effort to reduce wastage, F1 has decided to trial a new qualifying format in two race weekends in 2023. Instead of the current 13, drivers will now be allotted 11 slick tires.

The first venue to test this new system will be the upcoming Emilia Romagna GP, with the current qualifying format having been a tremendous success since its inception in 2006.

With the removal of two sets of tires from the pool, drivers will need to take extra care of their tires during the qualifying rounds, which will introduce an unprecedented strategic element.

The compounds available for use will consist of four soft, three hard, and four medium compound tires. Specifically, during Q1, drivers will only be allowed to use hard tires; during Q2, they will be on mediums; and in Q3, they can use softs.

The sport is yet to announce the second venue to test this new qualifying format. Speaking on the new F1 qualifying system with GPBlog, Pirelli's motorsport manager Mario Isola said:

"On those race weekends, the number of slicks available to drivers will be 11 instead of 13. With this alternative tyre selection, we will have the hard tyre for Q1, the medium tyre for Q2 and the soft tyre for Q3, with two sets of each tyre. In qualifying, conditions will then be the same for everyone.''

It will be interesting to see what direction the sport chooses in the near future.

