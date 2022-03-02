F1 testing in Bahrain: Schedule and timings; sessions to be broadcast live

The second session of F1 pre-season testing for the 2022 season is set to get underway in Bahrain on March 10. The schedule for the same has now been revealed.

Unlike the first set of winter testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the Bahrain session will be covered on live television with live updates on the official F1 website. It will also have fans in attendance across the three days of the week before the season officially begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

While the Barcelona testing weekend was essential for all the teams and drivers, the upcoming session in Bahrain is likely to give a true idea of where each team stands in 2022. Several drivers such as Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, and Max Verstappen have been vocal about the fact that the session in Barcelona was not representative of how the teams are likely to eventually be placed in Bahrain after fine-tuning.

2022 official F1 pre-season Bahrain test schedule

The cars will hit the track at 10:00 am local time. There will reportedly be two four-hour sessions ending at 19:00 local time, with an hour-long lunch break between the sessions, which will also include press conferences.

Here are the broadcast timings for the official 2022 pre-season Bahrain test for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA:

Wednesday, March 10, 2022: 02:00-11:00 EST

Thursday, March 11, 2022: 02:00-11:00 EST

Friday, March 12, 2022: 02:00-11:00 EST

UK:

Wednesday, March 10, 2022: 07:00-16:00 GMT

Thursday, March 11, 2022: 07:00-16:00 GMT

Friday, March 12, 2022: 07:00-16:00 GMT

India:

Wednesday, March 10, 2022: 12:30-21:30 IST

Thursday, March 11, 2022: 12:30-21:30 IST

Friday, March 12, 2022: 12:30-21:30 IST

This will be the first time fans can catch live coverage of the new generation of F1 cars at the Bahrain International Circuit. Viewers from the UK and Ireland can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1. Details regarding where to watch live coverage of pre-season testing in the United States and India are yet to be released.

