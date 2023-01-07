F1 Throwback: Lewis Hamilton once snubbed childhood hero Ayrton Senna as Mercedes driver revealed the 'most all-round driver'

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton once snubbed his childhood hero Ayrton Senna as he chose the 'most all-round driver' in F1 history. In an interview with F1.com in 2014, the Briton was asked who, according to him, was the most complete champion in F1.

Hamilton named Juan Manuel Fangio as the most complete driver ahead of Ayrton Senna.

Hamilton talked about how he was a fan of the Brazilian when he was growing up. He said:

"When you are growing up and watching F1 you have one perspective, but then when you are in the sport you realize how technical it is and how much work really goes into it that you don’t see from the outside. So it is really difficult to know, but thinking back Ayrton (Senna) was my favourite in terms of pure ability and aggression - and, generally from what I’ve seen, his values."

However, he acknowledged that the legendary Juan Manuel Fangio could do things with his car that no one else could. Hamilton added:

"I think the most all-round driver was maybe Juan Manuel Fangio: he was skilled and he was able to do things with the car that no one else was."

According to Lewis Hamilton, Juan Manuel Fangio was more technical and skilled than any other driver and could extract maximum performance out of his car. The Argentine won five world championships in the 1950s and dominated the first decade of the sport.

𝙰𝙻𝙴𝚇𝙸𝚂 🏴‍☠️ | LH 💜👑 @AlexisCazz13 1. Lewis Hamilton arrive en F1 en 2007 avec un casque qui reprend celui que lui a dessiné son père pour ses années de karting mais qui rappelle aussi celui de son idole, Ayrton Senna, par sa couleur jaune et la présence de bandes verte et bleue. 1. Lewis Hamilton arrive en F1 en 2007 avec un casque qui reprend celui que lui a dessiné son père pour ses années de karting mais qui rappelle aussi celui de son idole, Ayrton Senna, par sa couleur jaune et la présence de bandes verte et bleue. https://t.co/Y9UasAqiUE

Hamilton has revealed on various occasions that he idolized Ayrton Senna growing up. The Brazilian was a powerhouse in the late 1980s and 1990s before his fatal crash in 1994 during the San Marino GP.

The three-time world champion inspired Hamilton to start his F1 journey. Hamilton continues to wear a yellow helmet, the same color Senna wore while racing, to this day.

Lewis Hamilton overcame Nico Rosberg after pulling off comeback wins in the second half of the 2014 season

The 2014 season marked the beginning of Mercedes' dominance in the sport. A change in technical regulations from that season mandated the compulsory use of turbo hybrid engines. Mercedes used the new regulations to their advantage and won 16 out of 19 races in 2014.

Lewis Hamilton trailed Nico Rosberg by eleven points at the time of the interview, even though the Brit had won more races than Rosberg. Hamilton charged to victory in the second half of the season, winning eleven races that season.

Nico Rosberg took his revenge in the 2016 season, winning the world championship by five points. He became only the second driver in history to beat Lewis Hamilton in equal machinery, a fact Rosberg fans never let Hamilton forget.

Hamilton failed to win a race in the 2022 season, but a boost in performance during the final few races of the season showed promise for the upcoming season.

