F1 United States Grand Prix Friday Free Practice: Session timings, schedule, when and where to watch

The United States Grand Prix is back on the calendar after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The undulating Circuit of the Americas circuit in Texas’ capital city hosts one of Formula 1’s most successful events, which has boosted the popularity of the sport on American shores.

The 2021 United States Grand Prix will be held from October 22-24, 2021. However, by Indian Standard Time, that would mean sessions delayed into the later hours post-midnight. An interesting addition to the United States Grand Prix broadcast in both India and the US will be American female race driver Danica Patrick commentating through the weekend.

A general view of the track during practice for the 2019 USG GP at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Friday's free practice will see drivers acclimatizing to the circuit. The first free practice session is normally a rundown of installation laps, with a few sprint simulations or one-lap pace runs. The second practice involves teams trying out various setups and testing upgrades in both qualifying and race simulations.

The first 20 minutes of the second free practice session (FP2) will see drivers attempting sprint runs to post their quickest laps on lighter fuel loads. The remainder of FP2 involves drivers racking miles on different tire compounds and running heavy fuel loads in race simulation mode.

The United States Grand Prix free practice will see drivers acclimatizing to the bumpy COTA circuit and optimizing their setups for qualifying and the race.

2021 USGP Friday Schedule, Session Timings, Broadcaster details

With two free practice sessions scheduled for Friday, here are the timing and broadcast details for India and the U.S.

Friday Free Practice timings

Free Practice 1: 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) / 11:30 am - 12:30 am local time

Free Practice 2: 1:30 am - 02:30 am IST (Saturday, October 22) / 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm local time

United States Grand Prix broadcasters

Also Read

Indian Broadcaster: Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, Disney Hotstar+

US Broadcaster: ESPN and ESPN Deportes

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee