F1 'very unlikely' to have a girl driver in the next five years, says Stefano Domenicali 

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali feels it's highly unlikely that the sport will have a female driver in the next five years. Talking about the current landscape, Domenicali doesn't believe there's a woman capable of competing for an F1 seat.

"What I can say, realistically speaking, I don’t see, unless something that will be like a sort of meteor coming into the earth, a girl in Formula 1 in the next five years. That is very unlikely.”

Having said that, the F1 CEO talked about how they were trying to understand how to accelerate the process:

“We are trying to understand how we can, let’s say, prepare the right parameters also for the girls to come into the pyramid at the right age with the right car.”

Domenicali also pointed out how F1 was happy with their collaboration with the W series. However, he felt that drivers needed to be of the same age so that they could be fed into F3 and F2 categories.

"We are very happy with the collaboration with W Series, but we believe that in order to be able to give the chance to girls to be at the same level of competition with the guys, they need to be at more or less the same age. Then they can start to fight on the track at the level of Formula 3 and Formula 2."

F1 CEO working on evolving some aspects of sprint races

In an interview with Motorsport.com, the F1 CEO also discussed how there were steps being taken to evolve the sprint race and weekend format.

“We are working to evolve some aspects of the sprint race. Next year, we want to have six on the calendar, and together with the FIA, we are finalizing the details. I believe that for all spectators and fans, if in every day of activity on the track there is a sporting goal to be achieved, it is much better. "

He also hinted at some modifications to the Free Practice sessions as well. He said,

"Free practice is very interesting for the engineers and the drivers, but in the end I think it's more interesting to fight for something, for a goal. I will be judged as aggressive, but I think it's better to have a free practice session on Friday morning and then fight for something."

It will be interesting to see what the next course of action for the sport is as there appears to be quite a few changes taking place at the moment.

