F1 veteran weighs in on George Russell’s potential teams should Max Verstappen join Mercedes

With George Russell’s immediate future shrouded in uncertainty amid Max Verstappen to Mercedes links, the former racer Johnny Herbert has weighed in on what could lie ahead for the 27-year-old British driver. The former FIA steward recently predicted potential destinations for Russell should he leave the Mercedes team.

Russell, who is currently the lead driver at the Brackley-based outfit, has seen his immediate future draw significant attention, particularly in recent weeks. The former Williams Racing driver, ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, hinted that the team had held conversations with Max Verstappen about a possible switch from Red Bull Racing.

These rumoured conversations with the Dutch driver were further amplified by recent developments following the conclusion of the British Grand Prix. However, amid the growing speculation, Herbert has offered his thoughts on the teams Russell could potentially join. He told Escapist Magazine (quoted via PlanetF1):

“The potential for George Russell joining Aston Martin is still a possibility. I think there is an opportunity there for sure. Alpine is the only other one where there’s a seat.”

The 61-year-old continued, backing up his suggestions:

“You don’t want to do a sit-out year, because that is normally the worst thing you can do. Things move far too quickly in Formula 1, and you could very easily get pushed aside—even if you are George Russell.”

So far, Russell has enjoyed an impressive 2025 campaign. The King's Lynn native has claimed a race victory and multiple podium finishes this season. Whether Max Verstappen ultimately makes the switch to Mercedes is something only time will tell.

Helmut Marko on Max Verstappen’s future amid Mercedes links

Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna - Source: Getty

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko recently weighed in on Max Verstappen’s future amid growing links to the Mercedes team. The 82-year-old stressed the fact that the four-time world champion remains under contract with the Red Bull Racing outfit.

The Milton Keynes team's head of the driver development programme, however, hinted there are no concerns within the team about the future of Verstappen. Sharing his thoughts following the conclusion of the British Grand Prix, as quoted by Planet F1, he stated:

“He has a contract until 2028. Like all top teams, there are release clauses based on performance, and as things stand, there’s no reason at all why this contract couldn’t be fulfilled. They are currently such that there is no concern whatsoever about an exit.”

So far, Max Verstappen, on his part, has largely been tight-lipped about his immediate future. The 27-year-old has largely stressed that nothing has changed concerning his approach and desire with the Red Bull Racing outfit. Nonetheless, it has been stated that he has not categorically denied any form of negotiations with the Mercedes outfit.

With the Formula 1 silly season in full swing, what becomes of Verstappen’s future is surely a topical issue to keep a close watch on.

