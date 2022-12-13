F1 will 'always see controversy' with teams performing 'at the limit', feels FIA President

F1 has always had controversies and disputes over several aspects of the sport. One of the biggest controversies occurred in 2021 when Lewis Hamilton lost to Max Verstappen in the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi. Addressing all these controversies, the FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, recently commented on how the sport will continue to have them.

Speaking to the media, he expressed how the teams and the drivers perform at the highest level and have a huge passion for racing. Hence, this results in some discord and challenging moments. The FIA president explained:

"You will always see controversy here, that happens in the battle between the teams that perform at the limit. They always find something. Every hour is a new challenge."

Ben Sulayem also mentioned how the overall management of the sport has been quite satisfactory. Noting how F1 is a highly technical sport, he emphasized the importance of all the rules in the sporting regulations. Although these rules have sparked some chaos in recent years, most of them often work perfectly to ensure a safe and close race.

The Emirati said:

"It's going well, but as the FIA we must also be careful. On the one hand, the money is important, but on the other hand, we are indispensable as a governing body. You cannot do it in this sport without the rules and constant adjustment and update these rules."

The FIA president also explained why the organization is so complex. As many know, the FIA not only governs F1 but all sorts of motorsport series. Keeping different kinds of rules and regulations for each sport can be quite difficult at times.

FIA president awkwardly defends F1's governing body at the prize-giving ceremony

The FIA recently hosted its annual prize-giving ceremony where both the drivers' and constructors' championships are handed to the victors. After handing the constructors' championship trophy to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, Mohammed Ben Sulayem made humorous and awkward comments.

He addressed the confusion and controversy in the 2022 F1 Japanese GP and essentially blamed it on the teams rather than on the FIA. He said:

"Japan, you said was controversial. No, the FIA was blamed for the points. But it's not FIA which made the rules, it was the teams who made the rules, and we were implementing it. To me, it's very very clear about the FIA. So thank you very much. He [Christian Horner] is right, they deserve the win. Everyone who wins, deserve it."

Ed Spencer @EdSpencer99 #F1 #FIAPrizeGiving Full exchange between MBS and Horner. Bizarre from start to finish Full exchange between MBS and Horner. Bizarre from start to finish 😬😬#F1 #FIAPrizeGiving https://t.co/8Gq1GCfGWt

Even though it was in jest and Stefano Domenicali stopped the FIA president while laughing, it was extremely awkward for fans and the audience to witness. The FIA prize-giving ceremony is quite a formal event, and the statement made by the head of the organization was anything but.

Poll : 0 votes