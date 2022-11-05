F1 will benefit from Red Bull's cost-cap penalty, opines former world champion

Two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen reckons Red Bull's cost cap penalty could benefit the sport of F1.

In his weekly blog Unibet, the former McLaren driver talked about the Red Bull cost cap breach and the penalty given to the team for the 2023 F1 season. Red Bull were fined $7 million and a 10% reduction in wind tunnel time for breaching the cost cap in 2021. They were $2.2 million over the approved limit of $145 million.

According to Hakkinen, the penalty, despite the breach being minor, was significant and will deter teams from doing something similar in the future. He said:

"With the technical and sporting regulations, you often have a clearer outcome, for example if a car is below the minimum weight or if a driver exceeds the track limits. With the financial regulations you have a kind of gray area."

He continued:

"I think that's why everyone has accepted that there are two forms of overspending. A minor and a major violation. The penalty for the minor overspend from Red Bull is still significant. It's much more than just the financial or aerodynamic penalty. It's an uncomfortable experience for the whole team."

Haikkinen added that this is a controversial and difficult moment for Red Bull, saying:

"The good thing is that no team is going to risk doing this again next season. Even though it was a difficult and controversial moment for Red Bull, I believe F1 will benefit from this. Every team boss will prevent this kind of negative publicity."

Red Bull have won the driver and constructor titles this season, with two races to go.

Max Verstappen hasn't changed - Red Bull boss

Red Bull boss Christian Horner was complimentary of Max Verstappen in a recent interview with the Guardian. Horner said that Dutch driver had not changed at all since he started with the team. Horner said:

"He came to dinner with us, and he impressed with the way he treated the children. He was completely comfortable with it. He hasn't changed, despite all the accolades to him. You often see that people change because of that, that they become divas, but Max is basically the same boy who walked in with us six years ago."

Horner continued:

"I don't think he will ever change in that regard. He's content with who and what he is, and as such, he doesn't crave to be admired. He just loves racing. And that he is what he basically is: a racer."

Max Verstappen made his Red Bull debut in 2016 at the Spanish GP and has won multiple races (34) and championships. The driver has already signed an extension that will take his association with Red Bull to the 2028 season.

