F1 world pays its tribute as Craig Breen expires after awful crash

The F1 community expressed its condolences to WRC driver Craig Breen's family and friends after the Irish driver tragically passed away on Thursday.

The Hyundai Motorsport driver crashed during a test event ahead of the World Championship race in Croatia and succumbed to his injuries. The Japanese manufacturer confirmed his death after he succumbed to injuries, with co-driver James Fulton unharmed.

In a statement, the team said:

“Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally. Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time. Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and his many fans. Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time.”

Like the rest of the motorsport community, F1 expressed sadness over the passing away, tweeting:

"The Formula 1 community is sending our thoughts and love to Craig Breen's family and friends."

Formula 1 @F1 World Rally Championship @OfficialWRC The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen's passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time twitter.com/HMSGOfficial/s… The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen's passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time twitter.com/HMSGOfficial/s… The Formula 1 community is sending our thoughts and love to Craig Breen's family and friends twitter.com/OfficialWRC/st… The Formula 1 community is sending our thoughts and love to Craig Breen's family and friends twitter.com/OfficialWRC/st…

Alpine F1 driver Esteban Ocon said that it;s a very sad day for motorsport as he expressed his condolences to the Irish driver's family:

"A very sad day. My thoughts are with Craig’s family and friends. RIP."

Esteban Ocon @OconEsteban Motorsport.com @Motorsport



We all send our sincerest condolences to Craig's family and friends at this difficult time Everyone at Motorsport.com is saddened to hear that WRC driver, Craig Breen, passed away earlier today.We all send our sincerest condolences to Craig's family and friends at this difficult time Everyone at Motorsport.com is saddened to hear that WRC driver, Craig Breen, passed away earlier today.We all send our sincerest condolences to Craig's family and friends at this difficult time 🌹 https://t.co/ruIFO2zqjz A very sad day. My thoughts are with Craig’s family and friends. RIP. twitter.com/Motorsport/sta… A very sad day. My thoughts are with Craig’s family and friends. RIP. twitter.com/Motorsport/sta…

Here are some more reactions:

FIA @fia FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem: “On behalf of the FIA, I extend sincere condolences to the family & friends of Craig Breen following his passing during a private testing accident. Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones & the Rally community at this difficult time.” FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem: “On behalf of the FIA, I extend sincere condolences to the family & friends of Craig Breen following his passing during a private testing accident. Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones & the Rally community at this difficult time.” https://t.co/kuIugu51qt

"We are going in the right direction" - Ferrari F1 team boss

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has said that the Italian team is heading in the right direction despite a dismal start to their 2023 season. As per Motorsport.com, he said:

“We are (heading) in the right direction. The mood in the team is more than good. We took a direction a bit different in terms of development for Australia. It paid off. The feeling was strange after because we were very frustrated.

"Quali, we are not far away to do a good job, and for different reasons, we didn't deliver. In the race, the pace was OK for me. We were a bit unlucky on the safety car red flag, and we had to do an extra pitstop. But after this, (Sainz) was able to come back, overtake a couple of cars to push on the tyres.”

He concluded:

“We will continue to update this one, and we'll try to update massively… We have the feeling, and I hope that we are right, and we are going in the right direction, that we have still tons of room for improvement on the car,"

It will be fascinating to see how quickly Ferrari makes improvements to catch up with runaway leaders Red Bull.

Poll : 0 votes