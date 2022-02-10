'New video doesn't change anything' – Will Buxton gives his take on Michael Masi's cooperation with Red Bull, F1 fans react

F1 digital presenter Will Buxton has shared his opinions on the recently unearthed footage from the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that seems to show Michael Masi railroading Lewis Hamilton.

youtu.be/77RXPgDr-24 The “new” video doing the rounds today really doesn’t change anything. Why? Because it and the supposed revelatory audio have been in the public domain since the week after the race on F1’s YouTube channel and watched almost 2 million times. The “new” video doing the rounds today really doesn’t change anything. Why? Because it and the supposed revelatory audio have been in the public domain since the week after the race on F1’s YouTube channel and watched almost 2 million times.youtu.be/77RXPgDr-24

Will Buxton took to Twitter to say that the information 'doesn't change anything' with regard to the result of the 2021 F1 drivers' world championship. He wrote:

“The ‘new’ video doing the rounds today really doesn’t change anything. Why? Because it and the supposed revelatory audio have been in the public domain since the week after the race on F1’s YouTube channel and watched almost 2 million times.”

Buxton replied to his first tweet with a couple more, raising questions regarding the rules and whether they were followed in the manner originally intended. He then went on to admit that no matter the answers to the myriad of questions, Max Verstappen's championship crown would remain with the Dutchman. Buxton added, saying:

“The question remains exactly the same as it ever was. Were the rules followed? Not precedent. Not convention. Did the rules allow it? If yes, then there follows the question of whether that was the intention of the rules and if not then how they should be rewritten.”

“If the answer to the initial question is no, then that creates another wealth of questions over how to proceed. But Verstappen won’t lose his crown. Nor should he. He did nothing wrong. This is why the FIA investigation matters. But what was shared today was already known.”

F1 fans remain unhappy with end to 2021 season finale

Regardless of Buxton's words, fans are still irate with what they view as collusion between Red Bull and Race Director Michael Masi.

Masi can be heard on the radio in conversation with Christian Horner and Jonathan Wheatley before deciding to allow the five lapped cars sandwiched between Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves.

Lewis Hamilton's fans are asking for justice and have offered multiple different suggestions for damage limitations. One fan suggested the sport take a page out of the NFL's book whilst dealing with a referee who made an egregious call.

Earlier, fans had also started an online petition on change.org with almost 40,000 signatures to reverse the results of the 2021 season finale.

