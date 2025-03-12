F2 star sets the record straight on his ‘focus’ amid breakthrough ‘step up’ with Alpine

Alpine Academy driver Kush Maini is set to expand his role with the team as he will serve as their F1 team's reserve and test driver for the 2025 season. Ahead of the major move, he's still prioritizing his Formula 2 season as he prepares his switch to DAMS.

Maini has been part of the Alpine Academy since 2023 and is headed into his third year in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. The F1 team recently announced him as their test and reserve driver, which brings him a step closer to the pinnacle of motorsport.

"I am delighted to step up to the role of Test and Reserve Driver for BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team this season," Maini said (via F1). "Since joining the Academy ahead of last year, I have been incredibly welcomed in the entire Alpine family and I am thankful to Flavio [Briatore] and Oliver [Oakes] for their continued support."

Maini is looking forward to gaining some time and experience behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car and is also focused on his F2 campaign as the season kicks off later this week in Melbourne.

"I am looking forward to getting more track time in Formula 1 machinery in this role and to build on what I have already learned with the team in 2024. I’m very excited to begin the role as soon as possible but for now my focus is on my third season in Formula 2 kicking off this weekend in Australia."

Alpine expect to gain more resources from Kush Maini

With Maini joining the team, the French outfit now has four reserve drivers for the team. They earlier signed Franco Colapinto from Williams Racing. The lineup also includes Paul Aron and Ryō Hirakawa.

Julian Rouse, Alpine Academy's director, shared his outlook on Maini joining the team. He revealed that the crew was impressed with his performance in the junior series and hence was given the role expansion.

"We are very happy to announce the expansion of Kush’s role in the Alpine Academy to include Test and Reserve Driver duties for the team this season. Kush has impressed the team across his TPC performances and Formula 2 results whilst we have been working with him and we expect he will continue to do so in 2025."

He further mentioned that the team is hoping to expand on their support and gain more resources with their reserve drivers.

"His wider role allows us to further expand our pool of driving talent who can provide support and resource to the whole team during the busy season."

The French team's main lineup is also experiencing a change with Esteban Ocon no longer in the team. Pierre Gasly is set to continue alongside Jack Doohan, who was one of their reserve drivers last year.

