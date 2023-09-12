Fact Check: Did Max Verstappen claim Lewis Hamilton has 6 world titles and not 7 during an interview?

Recently, a piece of extremely controversial news about Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has been doing the rounds on the internet. However, there are questions about whether it is legitimate or not.

Rumor has it that, while giving an interview, Verstappen claimed that Hamilton only has six world championships and took a jibe at Toto Wolff's Wikipedia comment as well, saying that he does not look up these facts on the website.

Since Verstappen's rivalry with Hamilton during the 2021 F1 season is still fresh in people's minds, this rumored quote quickly became viral. It blew up even more when several British publications released articles about it.

Of course, social media platforms were flooded with posts and heated discussions about the statement. But the question is, 'Is it actually true that Max Verstappen said this?'

There were a few comments stating that the quotes from the Red Bull driver were not true and that he never said these words about Lewis Hamilton. Upon further digging, there were no videos or audio interviews found where the Dutchman spoke about the Mercedes driver only having six world championships to his name.

Expand Tweet

Finally, a picture collage of the interview was then found on a subreddit called 'r/formuladank', which is a meme page for the sport. This is the oldest and first source of the rumored comments, which were, of course, made in jest.

This finally proves that Verstappen's quote about Hamilton's number of world championships was false, as the Dutchman never said it.

Imagine byu/razareddit informuladank Expand Post

Especially after the 2021 F1 season, where Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton raced intensely against each other for the world championship, their rivalry has been discussed by millions of fans.

While there have been many positive talks about how brilliant the 2021 season and both drivers were, there is a fair share of people who do not like either driver. Hence, this meme confused and even enraged quite a lot of fans.

Max Verstappen feels Lewis Hamilton can fight for the championship again with the right car

Since Max Verstappen has recently raced against Lewis Hamilton for the 2021 F1 world championship, the Red Bull driver is well aware of how strong the seven-time world champion truly is.

Hence, while speaking to Sky Sports at the start of the 2023 F1 season, Verstappen praised Hamilton as being one of the best drivers in the sport and how he can chase another title if he has a good car with him.

"He's been one of the greatest drivers ever in the sport, so for sure if he has the car to do it, he can fight for the title again," Verstappen said.

Currently, Hamilton is fourth in the drivers' championship with 164 points. He has recently signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes and aims to win his record-breaking eighth world title before retiring for good.