FanCode announces exclusive F1 partnership for broadcasting in India

F1 have announced an exclusive broadcast partner for their fans in India, FanCode. The OTT platform will live-stream all the Grand Prix for the 2024 and 2025 seasons for fans with subscriptions.

Along with F1 TV for the core Motorsport audience, FanCode will enable an only-streaming option, with an annual subscription plan priced at INR 699. With this, the sport can tap into the Indian market, especially for fans who are new to it.

F1's Director of Media Rights and Content Creation, Ian Holmes said the sport will partner with FanCode to produce premium content for the Indian fanbases which is currently numbered at 60 million.

Announcing the deal in a press statement, Holmes said:

“I am delighted to announce that fans in India will be able to watch F1 on FanCode for the next two seasons. We have found a strong broadcast partner in them with expert knowledge on how we can best serve our 60 million existing fans and reach new audiences in India. Together, we will take our combined expertise to produce premium content that showcases the sporting spectacle that is F1.”

Commenting on the potential of the deal, co-founder of Fan Code Yannick Colaco said:

“Formula 1 is amongst the biggest sporting events in the world, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to bring all the exciting action to millions of fans in India. Aside from providing Formula 1 fans with a world class experience, we look forward to working with F1 to take the sport to a wider audience in the country.”

How much do F1 live-stream subscriptions cost across platforms?

Formula 1 is now available at a subscription of INR 399 per month and an annual subscription of INR 2999 on F1TV. While the official broadcast will have more analytics and data to provide to the fans, OTT broadcaster FanCode will tap into newer fanbases. FanCode will be available to Indian fans on their website and application for INR 699 annually.

The broadcast will be available from the Bahrain GP onwards and will be available until the end of the 2025 season. The 2023 F1 season was broadcast solely on their official app, which saw a drop in viewership and was not viable or cost-effective for many. A television broadcast partner is still not available and the last time the sport was aired on Indian television was with Star Sports and Hotstar in the 2022 season.