Christian Horner feels that Red Bull deserves an apology from rival teams for the allegations that they levied against them in relation to the budget cap drama.

During a recent press conference, when asked if the team owed an apology to fans, Horner said that it was other teams that owed them an apology:

“An apology from who? To be honest with you, we are due an apology from our rivals for the claims that have been made. We make no apology for the way we have performed and acted."

The FIA revealed the penalties that Red Bull will have to serve after they were found guilty of breaching the cost cap in the 2021 season. They have been handed a $7 million fine (as the breach was found to be $7.2 million at 1.6%, and 0.4% was because of taxes).

Other than that, a sporting penalty has also been awarded to the team: A 10% reduction in the use of the wind tunnel, which is effective in the overall aerodynamic development of the car.

WTF1 @wtf1official Red Bull have been given the second largest fine in F1 history 🤯 Red Bull have been given the second largest fine in F1 history 🤯 https://t.co/iAHolf6ZZe

While many believe that the penalties are not enough, Horner stated that they are significant and are going to largely affect development in the upcoming season:

“Some people have said that is an insignificant penalty. But let me tell you now, that is an enormous amount and represents anything between a quarter of a second to half a second in lap time."

Fans flustered after Red Bull's boss demands apologies from rival teams

After Christian Horner said that the team owes apologies from rival teams, fans who were already agitated by the team blasted them on Twitter.

Many called Horner arrogant because of his attitude. Here are some of the best reactions to his statement:

Chris Pugh @chpugh1 @SkySportsF1 The arrogance of this guy is unbelievable caught red handed cheating but wants everyone to apologise to him. This is what’s wrong with RB and why they have turned F1 toxic and driven fans away by the 1000’s @SkySportsF1 The arrogance of this guy is unbelievable caught red handed cheating but wants everyone to apologise to him. This is what’s wrong with RB and why they have turned F1 toxic and driven fans away by the 1000’s

Brayden Harrison @BraydenH07 @SkySportsF1 Cheats don’t belong in any sports, cheats should have there titles rescinded, band from the sport for life, take example of cycling banning Armstrong taking all his titles wins. Same should be done to red bull. Nor should they be able to run 2 teams gives them a huge advantage. @SkySportsF1 Cheats don’t belong in any sports, cheats should have there titles rescinded, band from the sport for life, take example of cycling banning Armstrong taking all his titles wins. Same should be done to red bull. Nor should they be able to run 2 teams gives them a huge advantage.

Richard McGuckin @rpmscout @SkySportsF1 Why? Red Bull cheated by over spending, the other teams said nothing more than that. It was Horner and Red Bull who consistently maintained they hadn't breached the cap, which clearly they did. He should be apologising to those he threatened legal action against @SkySportsF1 Why? Red Bull cheated by over spending, the other teams said nothing more than that. It was Horner and Red Bull who consistently maintained they hadn't breached the cap, which clearly they did. He should be apologising to those he threatened legal action against

Sammy B @sbrt10 @rpmscout @SkySportsF1 Overspend then claim your innocence then sign an agreement for a lesser punishment to keep your I’ll gotten titles, guess that’s the sign of a innocent team and not cheats. Innocent teams signs deals don’t they RBR! @rpmscout @SkySportsF1 Overspend then claim your innocence then sign an agreement for a lesser punishment to keep your I’ll gotten titles, guess that’s the sign of a innocent team and not cheats. Innocent teams signs deals don’t they RBR!

Martle @MartLewisx @SkySportsF1 F1 was so much more entertaining last season. Its ashame redbull had 2 cheat to do it. Not blaming max he's just the driver nothing he could of done. But it's a team sport. I won't be surprised 2 see other teams go over the cap now. @SkySportsF1 F1 was so much more entertaining last season. Its ashame redbull had 2 cheat to do it. Not blaming max he's just the driver nothing he could of done. But it's a team sport. I won't be surprised 2 see other teams go over the cap now.

Clara 🧡 @F1girlClara @SkySportsF1 No they owe people an apology for lying and breaking rules. What planet does he live on!? What a joke f1 is! @SkySportsF1 No they owe people an apology for lying and breaking rules. What planet does he live on!? What a joke f1 is!

Although Red Bull have won both the driver's championship (with Max Verstappen) and the constructor's championship, Horner believes that the reputation of the team has been largely "damaged" because of allegations from rivals. He stated that now is the time for everyone to move on from this incident:

“We have taken a very public pounding. Our drivers have been booed and the reputational damage from these allegations has been significant. The time is for that now to stop and move on.”

Horner also stated that Red Bull's budget breach had no effect on Verstappen's title victory last year, stating that that he won the championship fair and square. The FIA, too, revealed that the overspend had been on a total of 13 areas but catering, sick pays, and unused car parts were largely to blame.

