"Cancel Miami and Vegas; No money, no F1"- Fans angry over Haas boss' remarks asking for more American races

Haas team principal, Guenther Steiner, earlier defended Formula 1's 2023 calendar, which is currently being criticized by many fans.

The calendar features a record-breaking 24 races, three of which will be held in the United States. While fans seem to think that 24 races is more than what is required, Haas' boss believes that since the sport is growing, there is 'demand' for the same. Steiner said:

“I think obviously 24 races is a lot of races, but the demand is there. The fans want to see what we are doing, which is the biggest compliment they can give us, and we need to work hard to make them happy.”

Haas' team principal thinks that since the US is a big country, more races are required, and he is absolutely fine with having three currently. The only US Grand Prix that was held till the 2022 season was at Texas, on the Circuit of the Americas.

But this year, the Miami Grand Prix was introduced and the first ever Las Vegas GP since 2023 season was announced, making it a total of three. Not everyone seemed to love it but Steiner defended the same. He said:

“Three races in America, I think it comes at the right time. The sport is already popular and it’s getting even more so as we speak in America. More races are good.”

Fans outrage on Haas' comments about having more races

One of the main reasons why fans do not like the new GPs in the US is largely because of their layout. Both Miami & Las Vegas are street circuits, but the layout prohibits 'racing.' This is due to overtaking opportunities on both of them.

Another reason is the sheer absence of many other tracks. Races like the South African, Malaysian, and the Indian Grand Prix are missed by the spectators as all of them were fabulous tracks, but haven't hosted a race in years.

