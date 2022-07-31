"Ridiculous; Why always him" - Fans blame Mercedes for Lewis Hamilton's DRS issue dropping him to P7 on the grid at 2022 F1 Hungarian GP qualifying

Lewis Hamilton has not had much good luck this season. The 2022 F1 Hungarian GP qualifying session was no exception to this; the seven-time world champion had a good shot at challenging for pole position, however, on his second lap in Q3, he suffered a DRS failure and was compromised on his lap. As a result of this, the Mercedes driver will start the race from P7 while his teammate will start from pole position.

While Hamilton was unhappy after qualifying, his fans were distraught as they lamented the loss of a great opportunity for the Mercedes driver to be in a strong position for the race.

Here are some of the tweets from his fans:

“Should’ve been a 1-2’’

“Amazing drive for George. But heartbreak again for Lewis...’’

“I figured Lewis would have been on pole if it weren’t for the DRS but this is a great sign for us. Maybe we have something of a winning car on our hands now.’’

“Why always him? First half of the season poor strategy for him also a lot off experiment team let him down. I’m so sorry for Lewis’’

“There’s not plenty of opportunity from p7 around here, it’s almost impossible to overtake’’

“There’s no f*cking opportunities tomorrow, on this track he’ll stuck behind Alpine and McLaren. How on earth you left only one set of fresh softs in Q3???? Ridiculous.’’

“He has the worst luck,You’re the best Lewis and I know you’ll do an epic race tomorrow! Let’s hunt them, champ!’’

“Knowing that Lewis always finds something more at this track it’s very likely that he also ends up behind Lewis and left fighting with the Red-Bulls’’

Lewis Hamilton explains the low starting position for the F1 Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton was understandably downcast after losing out on a shot at the pole. Having said that, he admitted his surprise at the sudden jump in speed in Q3 and the improvements made by the team. He said:

“My DRS stopped working, which was frustrating after all the struggle we had to finally have the chance to fight for front row but then not being able to, because of the issues with the DRS. We did a lot of work overnight at track and back at the factory. The car didn’t feel good in FP3, but was strong in Qualifying.’’

Like a true sportsman, Lewis Hamilton congratulated his teammate on his first ever pole position in F1. He said:

“We didn’t know how strong our pace was and where it came from so it’s a very positive day for us. I will do what I can tomorrow to support and contribute to us in winning from P7 and I will try and work my way up. I don’t know where our race pace is going to be tomorrow, but hopefully we will be in a position to attack. Huge congratulations to George [Russell], it’s an amazing feeling to get your first pole position and it’s also huge for us as a team.’’

Lewis Hamilton will be starting the race in P7 and it will be interesting to see what kind of result he can achieve in the race.

