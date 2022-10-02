"This could be the win we’re waiting for"- Fans celebrate Lewis Hamilton's first top 3 start in 2022 season at F1 Singapore GP 

Lewis Hamilton is starting third on the grid for the 2022 F1 Singapore GP. The seven-time world champion put up a superb performance at the Marina Bay Street Circuit to clinch P3.

The result was in stark contrast to his teammate and fellow compatriot George Russell's performance, who failed to exit Q2 and is starting P11.

Mercedes have not won a single race this season and many hope that this will be the one with which they break their bad streak.

Hamilton missed out on the pole by just 0.054 seconds, and fans celebrated the legendary British driver's first top-three start of the season on Twitter.

Below are some of the most interesting tweets:

"This could be the win we’re waiting for!"

"for a second i thought its gonna be a pole !! hard luck lewis ."

"Pole was there, but Lewis can win from P3. Just gotta Hope Ferrari do what they do with strategy"

"Could’ve had pole today! Car looks amazing, so excited for the race tomorrow!!"

"Great effort from Lewis. Good luck to you all tomorrow"

"Lewis is what makes F1 exciting. Let’s aim for the win, Lewis!"

"Tom told Lewis that this is the first time he is in this Top 3 post-qualifying room this year. Lewis said he didn‘t even realize"

#SingaporeGP Tom told Lewis that this is the first time he is in this Top 3 post-qualifying room this year. Lewis said he didn't even realize

"Sir Lewis Hamilton will be winning tomorrow"

"I don't need therapy I just need Lewis Hamilton to win tomorrow"

I don't need therapy I just need Lewis Hamilton to win tomorrow

"No complaints regarding the fact that he missed pole by a very thin margin and was grateful he got the position he did..."

No complaints regarding the fact that he missed pole by a very thin margin and was grateful he got the position he did...That's why Lewis Hamilton is the greatest of all time @MercedesAMGF1

"I'm not focused on the record" - Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has won a race in every season since debuting in 2007. The Brit is tied with Michael Schumacher for the record for most consecutive seasons with a win at 15.

Ahead of the Singapore GP, Hamilton was asked about the lack of a win this season by the British driver. He said:

"I'm grateful that each year we have had, since 2007, an opportunity to win. I do believe that we're going to have a chance this year, [there are] still got some races to go. I'm not focused on the record but of course, I'm trying to get that win this year."

Lewis Hamilton has had worse seasons than the current one, like the 2009 season, but he has always won at least one race. The Brit is starting third in Singapore, his first top three start of the year, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see how he performs.

