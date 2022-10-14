"Sport's only 8-time world champion; Red Bull have cheated"- Fans declare Lewis Hamilton as 2021 F1 world champion after FIA cost cap report

Lewis Hamilton fans declared him the 2021 world champion on social media after Red Bull were found guilty of breaching the cost cap last season.

The season, which ended in controversial fashion, was ultimately won by Max Verstappen. But with the recent cost cap breaching allegations, it was speculated that the team might be stripped of it.

Red Bull were found guilty of breaching the cost cap of 2021 after the FIA reviewed the budget and released their report earlier this week. Aston Martin were involved in it too, but they only had a procedural breach. The Bulls, though, had a "minor overspend."

☆ @dearlews “toto wolff declared that he is ready to spend more money than is available under the budget cap if red bull are to get away with a fine” “toto wolff declared that he is ready to spend more money than is available under the budget cap if red bull are to get away with a fine” https://t.co/VOf3AQmbh0

Much before the reports were released, Red Bull and Aston Martin were expected to have breached the cap. The FIA had not mentioned anything about a potential punishment for the teams that had breached the cost cap. However, fans are expecting a strong penalty for it.

They believe that Max Verstappen will either face a loss of points or the team would be disqualified from the entire 2021 season. In either of those cases, Lewis Hamilton would be crowned the champion, making him the first ever 8-time World Champion in the sport.

After FIA confirmed that Red Bull had indeed breached the cap, many started to believe that Lewis Hamilton would now be crowned as the champion. While there has been no official statement from them, many Hamilton fans have already "declared" him as the 8-time world champion:

jana🫀 @8wdc44 It’s official. RedBull have cheated to win* the 2021 WDC and Lewis Hamilton is an 8-time champion of the world. It’s official. RedBull have cheated to win* the 2021 WDC and Lewis Hamilton is an 8-time champion of the world.

☆ @dearlews SAY IT LEWIS HAMILTON 2021 CHAMPION AND EIGHT TIME F1 WORLD CHAMPION SAY IT LEWIS HAMILTON 2021 CHAMPION AND EIGHT TIME F1 WORLD CHAMPION

Luca @RedLuca56



The fact that the FIA went to such lengths and sacrificed their own integrity too. The Sun - Motorsport @SunMotorsport Lewis Hamilton congratulated for winning 2021 title after Red Bull salary breach thesun.co.uk/sport/20079904… Lewis Hamilton congratulated for winning 2021 title after Red Bull salary breach thesun.co.uk/sport/20079904… We all know the truth. Even if Red Bull are fined and they keep their fraudulent championship, Lewis Hamilton is the true F1 world champion of 2021 and the sport's only 8-time world champion.The fact that the FIA went to such lengths and sacrificed their own integrity too. twitter.com/SunMotorsport/… We all know the truth. Even if Red Bull are fined and they keep their fraudulent championship, Lewis Hamilton is the true F1 world champion of 2021 and the sport's only 8-time world champion.The fact that the FIA went to such lengths and sacrificed their own integrity too. twitter.com/SunMotorsport/…

elle @HAMLEWISIR CONGRATULATIONS, LEWIS HAMILTON. YOU ARE THE 2021 FORMULA 1 WORLD CHAMPION. CONGRATULATIONS, LEWIS HAMILTON. YOU ARE THE 2021 FORMULA 1 WORLD CHAMPION. https://t.co/MpM4UeumBA

Denisa 😁 @Denisa1Panait you need to make it right and give Lewis what's him. Give him back the championship! We have only one World Champion in 2021 and this is 8x World champion Lewis Hamilton!!!Show us respect @fia maybe for you 2021 was entertainment but for us was heart brokenyou need to make it right and give Lewis what's him. Give him back the championship! We have only one World Champion in 2021 and this is 8x World champion Lewis Hamilton!!!Show us respect @fia maybe for you 2021 was entertainment but for us was heart broken 💔 you need to make it right and give Lewis what's him. Give him back the championship! We have only one World Champion in 2021 and this is 8x World champion Lewis Hamilton!!!Show us respect 🙏 https://t.co/ok0oOr8Hpk

Red Bull to do a detailed analysis of the cost cap report by FIA

After the report was released, Red Bull put out a statement saying that they would have a detailed analysis of the same. The team believes that they did not breach the cost cap, but believe it could be due to "catering" and related expenses.

Analysts believe that if they somehow prove that the overspend was not on the car, they wouldn't get a point penalty or disqualification from the season, but rather a monetary fine. This would mean that Max Verstappen would still be the winner of the season.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes