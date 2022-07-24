"You all robbed him" - Fans fix F1's Twitter post on the eve of Lewis Hamilton's 300th GP, claiming he should've been an 8-time world champion 

Lewis Hamilton fans have still not moved on from what happened at the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP and they leave no opportunity to convey that. The most recent iteration of this was on the post of the official F1 account where Lewis Hamilton was congratulated on his 300th race start.

In the post, some of the fans did not like the stat where the Mercedes driver was mentioned as a "7-Time World Champion" and they swarmed the post to correct that and term him an 8-time World Champion.

Here are some of the reactions to the post:

“Please correct. You all robbed him. from Me’’

“Fixed it for you’’

“I’m pretty sure that should read '8 World Championships'. Don’t you have somebody that could fact check these things, before you put them out ?’’

Tony Burke @tonyburke999 @F1 @LewisHamilton

Don't you have somebody that could fact check these things, before you put them out ? @MercedesAMGF1 I'm pretty sure that should read '8 World Championships'.Don't you have somebody that could fact check these things, before you put them out ? @F1 @LewisHamilton @MercedesAMGF1 I'm pretty sure that should read '8 World Championships'.Don't you have somebody that could fact check these things, before you put them out ?

“Hamilton had many pole positions, many races won and 7 times world champion so that Leclerc is not smug, he has not won anything’’

Servando Galindres @galindres3040 @F1 @LewisHamilton @MercedesAMGF1 Hamilton had many pole positions, many races won and 7 times world champion so that Leclerc is not smug, he has not won anything @F1 @LewisHamilton @MercedesAMGF1 Hamilton had many pole positions, many races won and 7 times world champion so that Leclerc is not smug, he has not won anything

“Over half of his races standing on the podium, Just over a third taking victory, And yet, apparently, he’s not the GOAT?’’

“man, the replies and qrts on this tweet are something else, especially from h4m1lt0n 5imp5 who are still coping from abu dhabi 2021.’’

“He wins more than 1 in every three. Funny that the unjustifiable drama of last season has served to reinforce his greatness as a driver rather than distract or deflect #LewisHamilton𓃵’’

Lewis Hamilton vows to keep fighting!

Qualifying for the French GP did not go as planned for the Mercedes driver but he plans to keep fighting and hope for the best possible result in the race. He said:

“I was quite happy with my lap and my performance at the end of Q3, it was a nice lap. But for whatever reason, we seem to be a lot further off this weekend, and so is the whole chasing pack. The two top teams are just in their own league performance-wise. I’m not sure why that gap has got bigger between these two races.’’

“Considering I missed FP1, which definitely puts you on the back foot, I’m really happy with the progress that I made and everyone back at the factories was working very hard with us. We took a step backwards today in final practice, but we managed to turn it around. We’re still there and everyone behind me is struggling, too, so we just keep fighting.’’

Lewis Hamilton will start the race in fourth position and will be hoping to continue his streak of podiums.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far