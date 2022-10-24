An incredible drive from Sebastian Vettel at the United States Grand Prix in Texas had fans vote for him as the Driver of the Day. Although his finishing position was only P8, his racecraft was more than impressive for the fans.

Vettel started the race in P10, while his teammate started P5. The race was going well for Aston Martin as both drivers' consistency made it possible to score double points. However, a small mistake from Stroll on the 21st lap of the race saw him crash and retire.

An overcut made it possible for Sebastian Vettel to lead the race ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. However, Hamilton was able to take the lead in Turn 1.

Vettel later pitted for fresher tires, but the stop was ruined and took way longer than expected. He lost places and rejoined the race in P12 instead of P6, where he was expected to be. However, he fought till the final lap of the race and scored a P8 finish after overtaking Kevin Magnussen in the final few corners of COTA.

Fans vote Sebastian Vettel the Driver of the Day

Sebastian Vettel's fascinating drive was a show for the fans. As it was his final Grand Prix at COTA, Twitter was filled with heartfelt messages for the German. While many blamed the team for the poor pit stop, others lauded Vettel for his performance. Here are some of the best reactions.

Carly @CarlySV5 @AstonMartinF1 @aramco @Cognizant Sebastian drove INCREDIBLE today. He deserved P6. He didn’t put a foot wrong. From the opening lap, he was amazing! He deserved a better result today. @AstonMartinF1 @aramco @Cognizant Sebastian drove INCREDIBLE today. He deserved P6. He didn’t put a foot wrong. From the opening lap, he was amazing! He deserved a better result today.

Jay @jaythaneman @AstonMartinF1 @aramco



What a sublime performance, no one can accuse him of giving up. He drove his absolute best today and will be irreplaceable next year. @Cognizant He’s an absolute genius - and was immense today.What a sublime performance, no one can accuse him of giving up. He drove his absolute best today and will be irreplaceable next year. @AstonMartinF1 @aramco @Cognizant He’s an absolute genius - and was immense today.What a sublime performance, no one can accuse him of giving up. He drove his absolute best today and will be irreplaceable next year.

James Baker @JamesB_2003 @AstonMartinF1 @aramco @Cognizant Seb on fire today. Even after a tough weekend for him with the news of Dietrich, He was so on fire. DOTD!! @AstonMartinF1 @aramco @Cognizant Seb on fire today. Even after a tough weekend for him with the news of Dietrich, He was so on fire. DOTD!!

Gunaditya Tripathi @Guni1202 This sport won't be the same without you Seb, your absence will forever be a void.



Danke. This sport won't be the same without you Seb, your absence will forever be a void. Danke.

US GP aftermath favors Sebastian Vettel on raceday

Vettel later moved into P7 as Fernando Alonso was given a 30-second time penalty after the race that moved him to P15. This was contested by Haas because of the Spaniard's broken rear-view mirror that fell on the track. He was not given a flag for the same during the race though.

Alonso is all set to replace Vettel at Aston Martin next year as the four-time world champion announced his retirement from the sport post this season.

With the F1 circus heading to Mexico next, Vettel looks like he could very well cruise home in P11 in the drivers' championship this season.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes