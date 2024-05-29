Fans left divided as Monaco GP falls significantly short of Las Vegas in overtakes

F1 fans were left divided after the Monaco GP last weekend provided one of the dullest races in recent memory and the last couple of years had significantly fewer overtakes than the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023. The 2024 edition of the 'Crown Jewel' of F1 turned into a procession after the Lap 1 red flag forced every team to make their mandatory pitstops early.

Due to the lack of strategy and the size of the modern cars, the race provided minimal overtakes. Despite the several criticisms thrown towards the Las Vegas Grand Prix last year, it produced 82 overtakes in the main race as compared to 41 in the last five Monaco GPs.

The staggering stat brought the future of the race in the Principality in question as F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the statistic on X.

"Monaco is a waste of time to watch. Get rid of it," said a fan.

"Vegas still sucked. Doesn’t compare to Monaco in any way. Just stop," wrote another fan

"Las Vegas should replace Monaco," mulled another fan.

Daniel Ricciardo suggests changes to the Monaco GP after a dull affair on Sunday

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo stated that they should try a 'three-day time trial' to make the Sunday more interesting and different at the Monaco GP.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, the Aussie driver said:

“Do I wish the Sunday could be a bit different or cooler? Yes, from a race. But as a weekend and the atmosphere and what it does to us drivers, I don’t think that will ever be matched. So I’m glad it’s still here. I know I proposed many years ago that it should just be like a three-day time trial."

"The tracks open for three days straight, nine hours a day and you just pick when the temperature is right and you try to set it up. You know, maybe that would make it different and interesting. Make the Sunday a bit more interesting. Maybe.”

However, he believed that the 'crazy feeling' from the qualifying on Sunday makes the Monaco GP weekend worth it as it provides a huge shot of confidence, adding (via GPFans):

“You know that if you qualify [well] the weekend’s done. You can only be so optimistic on a track that doesn’t allow overtaking, so that’s why quali is such a powerful feeling around here. When you do the lap there’s just this crazy feeling of awesomeness, it’s just fun. There’s a feeling of ‘I really deserve this’ [if you get pole].”

Daniel Ricciardo finished his 2024 Monaco GP in P12 after failing to overtake Fernando Alonso for the entire race for P11.