Fans left mystified at Daniel Ricciardo's latest post as he teases major announcement

Fans reacted as Daniel Ricciardo dropped a teaser on his social media, hinting at a possible return to racing. Many were left questioning what the post was about, as it featured the newly changed Ford Racing, which was earlier called Ford Performance.Ricciardo hasn't raced in Formula 1 since the Singapore GP last year. He was signed with Racing Bulls before being replaced by Liam Lawson, owing to uncompetitive performances. Since then, he has been out of the loop in racing, spending more time on social media and participating in other activities, none of which were even remotely related to racing.However, earlier this week, he posted a teaser on his Instagram shortly after Ford announced its shift from Ford Performance to Ford Racing. Daniel Ricciardo's cryptic social media post featured him standing next to a Ford, with the caption reading:&quot;More around the corner…&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post sent fans into a frenzy as they questioned the Australian's future. Many remained confused about what the post was pointing at, with others guessing a possible return to some other form of racing.Yash @yashv011LINK@Motorsport My guy is definitely coming back racingDarpan Murly @Darpan_MurlyLINK@Motorsport Ford may have rebranded, but Ricciardo just rebranded patience into hype. 👀GDB @GDB_LPNLINK@Motorsport It means ford changed their name from ford performance to ford racing...Others also guessed that the 36-year-old might be returning to some other form of racing. Guesses included the ARCA series, dirt racing, and the Ford Mustang Challenge.&quot;It clearly means he got an ARCA East ride for next year, with a couple main ARCA races,&quot; a fan wrote.Ch+ @imightbechadLINK@Motorsport He's gonna race trucks in the dirt.Nobody's Business @SBusiness43791LINK@Motorsport Daniel Ricciardo to Mustang Challenge confirmed?!Daniel Ricciardo shares glimpses of life outside the fastest laneThe Australian has always found a way around racing in Formula 1. He was signed by Red Bull Racing as their third driver shortly after splitting with McLaren, and he eventually made his way to VCARB and raced for them for well over a season. However, since his departure with them, he has been out of racing. Ricciardo wasn't spotted in any Formula 1 events, but regularly shared updates from his life on social media.Speaking to F1 earlier, Daniel Ricciardo revealed that he has been on a self-exploration journey. He discussed the activities he has been doing outside of racing, including hiking.&quot;This year has been a bit of self-exploration. I lived this crazy high-speed life for so long and this year I’ve sat into a little bit of stillness,&quot; he told F1. &quot;I’ve had a lot of time. I’ve done some hiking. I was in Alaska a few weeks ago and didn’t get mauled by a grizzly [bear], which was a bonus.&quot;He added:&quot;I’ve been trying to figure out who I am other than this race car driver. I’ve come to appreciate the little thing[s] more and the meaning of the importance of family and friends.&quot;Daniel Ricciardo was one of the most consistent drivers on the grid during his career peak. He won multiple races and remained competitive. However, the sharp decline in performance led to his stint ending quite early.