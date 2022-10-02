Create

"The most pathetic sh*t I've ever seen in this sport" - Fans react to Alpine's double DNF at 2022 F1 Singapore GP

By Pratik Joshi
Modified Oct 02, 2022 08:30 PM IST
SINGAPORE - OCTOBER 02: Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine F1 A522 Renault on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 02, 2022. (Photo by Getty Images)

Alpine is having a disastrous weekend in Singapore. Both their cars retired even before the race reached half distance. Fernando Alonso had his second consecutive DNF after not finishing the race at Monza as well.

The Spaniard was the first to retire from the race, crashing out on lap 21 at turn 10. He was running sixth, on course to score some decent points. Esteban Ocon retired next on lap 28, stopping at turn 13 due to some issue with the car. The French driver was running P13 when the incident happened.

Fans took to Twitter to comment on the French team's first double DNF of the season. Fans trolled Alpine, calling it one of the worst performances they have witnessed. Fans also accused the team of sabotaging Alonso's race.

Some of the most hilarious tweets are:

"At this point I’m 100% sure that alpine is straight up sabotaging Alonso. This is the most pathetic sh*t i’ve ever seen in this sport. Alpine I a team of fuc*ing clowns"
At this point I’m 100% sure that alpine is straight up sabotaging Alonso. This is the most pathetic shit i’ve ever seen in this sport. Alpine I a team of fucking clowns #alonso #alpine #f1 #SingaporeGP #dnf
"Alpine become the second team to record a double DNF in this race. It's their first since last year's US GP"
Alpine become the second team to record a double DNF in this race. It's their first since last year's US GP#SingaporeGP #F1
"Double dnf for Alpine. This is what happens when you invite alleged harassers to your garages"
Double dnf for Alpine This is what happens when you invite alleged harassers to your garages
"Piastri absolutely howling at his TV right now from the Alpine double DNF"
Piastri absolutely howling at his TV right now from the Alpine double DNF
"Double alpine DNF, get those points papaya"
Double alpine DNF, get those points papaya 🍊🍊🍊 @McLarenF1
"5 DNF’s ? hectic. both Williams and Alpine drivers out."
5 DNF’s ? hectic 😭both Williams and Alpine drivers out #SingaporeGP
"I don't care... it was a podium for Alonso"
@victorabadf1 Me da igual… era podio para Alonso https://t.co/nzwguevTny
"Very good victory for McLaren, not for the race, but for the constructors' championship."
@DiegoZorrero Victoria muy buena de McLaren, no de la carrera, sino para el campeonato de constructores.
"That McLaren is doing well is great, so Alpine stops fooling around screwing Alonso because they can lose a place in the championship."
Que a McLaren vaya bien es buenisimo, así Alpine se deja de tontearías de joder a Alonso porque pueden perder un puesto en el campeonato.#SingaporeGP
"Alonso would have made a podium today. you don't deserve it."
Alonso hoy habría hecho podio. @AlpineF1Team no os lo merecéis.

Alpine blunder will lead to McLaren catching up

The Enstone-based outfit will be heading to Japan with the same number of points they came to Singapore with. Both its drivers are out of the race. McLaren were only 25 points behind Alpine in the constructors standings when the race began.

Lando Norris is currently running fourth and Daniel Ricciardo is fifth as of writing this article. If the pair finish the race in this fashion, McLaren will only be three points behind the French manufacturer. Five drivers have already retired from the race so far and with multiple Safety Cars, the McLaren drivers have to be on their toes throughout the rest of the race.

