"A video is not enough; We don’t need empty words" - Fans react to F1's new 'Drive It Out' campaign to stop online abuse

F1 has launched a new campaign under the name 'Drive it Out' in an attempt to combat the divisive hate that has appeared to grip the F1 world in the last few months. There have been cases of former world champions using racial slurs, young F1 hopeful Juri Vips getting caught using the N-word on a live stream, and last but not least, the harassment faced by numerous fans during the Austrian GP.
Fans are not happy with the sport's new campaign, stating that the sport and the FIA need to take decisive action instead of just paying lip service.
Here are some of the reactions from the fans:
Fans are not the only ones who have criticized the sport for not taking any action when it comes to such matters. Earlier this season, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton also came out and said that while the sport launched the "We Race As One" campaign in 2020 in order to battle racism within and beyond the sport, no initiative was taken to battle it in reality.
Reports of Lewis Hamilton merchandise being burned by spectators at the F1 Hungarian GP
Unfortunately for the sport, there have been fresh reports from the race in Hungary where disturbing images of fans burning Lewis Hamilton merchandise have emerged.
Here is a tweet from journalist Jennie Gow:
“Seen some disturbing images this morning of more fans burning Hamilton merchandise. Thanks for bringing it to our attention. If you’re here in Hungary, how are things in the grandstands? Is everyone ok? The atmosphere seems good but hard to really tell… #F1 @HungaroringF1”
The Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton battle was supposed to be one for the ages but the toxicity appears to have gotten out of control and the sport might need to jump in before things get out of control.