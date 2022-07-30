"A video is not enough; We don’t need empty words" - Fans react to F1's new 'Drive It Out' campaign to stop online abuse

F1 has launched a new campaign under the name 'Drive it Out' in an attempt to combat the divisive hate that has appeared to grip the F1 world in the last few months. There have been cases of former world champions using racial slurs, young F1 hopeful Juri Vips getting caught using the N-word on a live stream, and last but not least, the harassment faced by numerous fans during the Austrian GP.

Fans are not happy with the sport's new campaign, stating that the sport and the FIA need to take decisive action instead of just paying lip service.

Here are some of the reactions from the fans:

Mark Thompson @snapper_thommo The friendly face of Hungarian trackside security pt2 the slap across the face ( note cut to lip) The friendly face of Hungarian trackside security pt2 the slap across the face ( note cut to lip) https://t.co/iLIsBhltZd

Roms🇲🇽 | Danke Seb 🫶 @FormulaRoms @F1 Words mean nothing if they’re not followed by actions. It is very easy to say that abusers are not welcome, but what measures are you taking to avoid them? We’re tired of empty statements, we need change. @F1 Words mean nothing if they’re not followed by actions. It is very easy to say that abusers are not welcome, but what measures are you taking to avoid them? We’re tired of empty statements, we need change.

Nicolás Prato @enea_prato @FormulaRoms @F1 But any action seems... illegal... keeping a record and denying tockets to reported people? Obviously kicking out ppl who do this on the stands, and that you can record and punish, and they probably do, but with online... how can you certainly prove its X person and ban them? @FormulaRoms @F1 But any action seems... illegal... keeping a record and denying tockets to reported people? Obviously kicking out ppl who do this on the stands, and that you can record and punish, and they probably do, but with online... how can you certainly prove its X person and ban them?

lau | #dankeseb🐝 @formulauraa @F1 Drivers saying two words in a video instead of a half assed statement🤩🤩🤩here we go again, statements on statements and nothing is going to happen @F1 Drivers saying two words in a video instead of a half assed statement🤩🤩🤩here we go again, statements on statements and nothing is going to happen👍

Purple Roses @Rosesk72940085 @F1 Yeaahgggh.....two full years of "we stand as one" and what has changed, do something practical against the people disrespecting the sport. @F1 Yeaahgggh.....two full years of "we stand as one" and what has changed, do something practical against the people disrespecting the sport.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Hanne | Danke Seb🐝 @F1Downforced @F1 At least we can use the vid as proof that their favorite drivers don’t want them as their fans nor accept them as their fans, like we’ve all been saying already lmao @F1 At least we can use the vid as proof that their favorite drivers don’t want them as their fans nor accept them as their fans, like we’ve all been saying already lmao

NAV | SEB WHYYY😰😰 @DisgustedNav @F1 Genius that a lot of words would do anything. Action wont come from words and hashtags and slogans. Hateful comments to be blocked by the team's social medias and f1's ids. @F1 Genius that a lot of words would do anything. Action wont come from words and hashtags and slogans. Hateful comments to be blocked by the team's social medias and f1's ids.

katie | 🐥 @ricnorrisf1 SOMETHING, you’re being just like those fans, hiding behind your screen, writing some words and hoping it will solve the problem just because it’s come from your official account. you are a joke. @F1 bruh DOSOMETHING, you’re being just like those fans, hiding behind your screen, writing some words and hoping it will solve the problem just because it’s come from your official account. you are a joke. @F1 bruh DO 👏 SOMETHING, you’re being just like those fans, hiding behind your screen, writing some words and hoping it will solve the problem just because it’s come from your official account. you are a joke.

Fans are not the only ones who have criticized the sport for not taking any action when it comes to such matters. Earlier this season, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton also came out and said that while the sport launched the "We Race As One" campaign in 2020 in order to battle racism within and beyond the sport, no initiative was taken to battle it in reality.

Reports of Lewis Hamilton merchandise being burned by spectators at the F1 Hungarian GP

Unfortunately for the sport, there have been fresh reports from the race in Hungary where disturbing images of fans burning Lewis Hamilton merchandise have emerged.

Here is a tweet from journalist Jennie Gow:

“Seen some disturbing images this morning of more fans burning Hamilton merchandise. Thanks for bringing it to our attention. If you’re here in Hungary, how are things in the grandstands? Is everyone ok? The atmosphere seems good but hard to really tell… #F1 @HungaroringF1”

Jennie Gow @JennieGow @HungaroringF1 Seen some disturbing images this morning of more fans burning Hamilton merchandise. Thanks for bringing it to our attention. If you’re here in Hungary, how are things in the grandstands? Is everyone ok? The atmosphere seems good but hard to really tell… #F1 Seen some disturbing images this morning of more fans burning Hamilton merchandise. Thanks for bringing it to our attention. If you’re here in Hungary, how are things in the grandstands? Is everyone ok? The atmosphere seems good but hard to really tell… #F1 @HungaroringF1

The Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton battle was supposed to be one for the ages but the toxicity appears to have gotten out of control and the sport might need to jump in before things get out of control.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far