"He should just retire permanently; Him and Vettel should make their own team"- Fans react to Fernando Alonso's DNF at 2022 F1 Italian GP

Fernando Alonso had to retire out of his 349th career F1 race after complaining of engine problems. He was running 7th when he was asked to come into the pits and retire the car, bringing a disappointing end to his race.

Meanwhile, fans were quick to react to his retirement on social media, tweeting:

"He should just retire permanently"

"Him and vettel should make their own team"

"Alpine don’t deserve Alonso mannn"

"Alpine just screwed up"

"Now it’s time for him to retire from F1"

"No Magic! FernandoAlonso abandons the race after problems with his car. It is the second DNF of MonzaGP , the first was SebastianVettel ."

"But everything looked, ok. Alpine?"

"Unfortunate for Fernando and Seb"

Fernando Alonso to be replaced by Nyck de Vries next year according to new reports

Fernando Alonso is leaving Alpine at the end of the year to join Aston Martin for the 2023 F1 season. According to Alonso, it has been one of the best seasons of his career along with 2012 when he raced with Ferrari. Speaking to the press on Friday, he said:

"I'm happy and proud with the performance and I think together with 2012, probably they have been my best two seasons, even higher than the championship ones that we have a dominant car on those years."

Fernando Alonso updates @startonpole Fernando Alonso team radio before retiring the car.. Fernando Alonso team radio before retiring the car.. https://t.co/j3rwRAzDnX

Fernando Alonso has finished in the points in the last 10 consecutive races with double-points finishes for Alpine in the last 5 races. With a hard-fought year coming to a close in six races, there has been talk of the 2023 grid.

According to new reports, Alpine plans to promote one of their academy drivers to the empty seat left behind by Alonso. With Jack Doohan still not ready, Alpine may look to take on board Nyck de Vries for the 2023 season. A report from RacingNews365 read:

"Alpine is keen to promote one of its junior drivers into a race seat, with Jack Doohan now top of the list. However, Doohan is unlikely to be ready for a promotion from Formula 2 in 2023, with 2020/21 Formula E champion de Vries looking a good option for the '23 seat before Doohan takes it over potentially from '24."

With the 2023 grid almost done shaping up, it will be interesting to see who takes the second Alpine seat.

