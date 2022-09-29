"That s*cks; Sprint races are just as boring"- Fans react to FIA increasing number of sprints in 2023 F1 season

F1 announced that they would be increasing the number of sprint sessions from three to six from the 2023 F1 season onward. The sprint race format was first introduced in Silverstone in 2021. It was held in Imola and Austria this season and the last one will be held at the Brazilian GP.

Doubling the number of sprint races for next season hasn't gotten a very positive response from the fanbase. They feel sprint races are just as boring and most of them are in favor of the same. Here's how they reacted to it on Twitter:

Tait @taitting @jdh00001 @formularacers_ Sprint races are just as boring. Nobody’s willing to take risks because they dont want yo start at the back for the race @jdh00001 @formularacers_ Sprint races are just as boring. Nobody’s willing to take risks because they dont want yo start at the back for the race

I forgot @las19221 @formularacers_ 24 races and 6 sprints but 3 engines and a salary cap. @formularacers_ 24 races and 6 sprints but 3 engines and a salary cap.

Tania Dominey @DomineyTania @formularacers_ They should give more than the top 3 points @formularacers_ They should give more than the top 3 points

The format was introduced in F1 due to the increasing popularity of the sport. Even though this adjusted sprint weekend structure provides more room for entertainment, fans do not seem to agree.

The idea had earlier garnered mixed reactions from the drivers as well. Max Verstappen expressed that the sprints don't really change the results:

“The emotions on a Sunday should be special. That’s the only day you should race. That’s how I grew up. The sprints we’ve done so far haven’t really changed anything in the results. Everyone starts on the same tyre and finishes the sprint in the same position from which they started.”

Be it nostalgia or simply the familiar way, a lot of people can relate to Verstappen's claim that "Sunday should be special."

F1 CEO on why sprint races are being increased

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali disclosed the idea behind increasing the number of sprint sessions from three to six. The basic motive was to increase the spectale of the sport and provide more entertainment.

He stated:

"I am pleased that we can confirm six sprints will be a part of the Championship from 2023 onwards, thereby building on the success of the new format introduced for the first time in 2021."

He added that drivers will have something to fight for throughout the weekend, which makes it even more exciting:

"The sprint provides action across three days with the drivers all fighting for something right from the start on Friday through to the main event on Sunday, adding more drama and excitement to the weekend. The feedback from the fans, teams, promoters, and partners has been very positive and the format is adding a new dimension to Formula 1."

According to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, this is an example of the continued growth and prosperity of Formula 1.

