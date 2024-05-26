Fans react as Guenther Steiner takes a subtle shot at Haas after F1 penalty

F1 fans on social media have reacted to Guenther Steiner took a subtle shot at his former team Haas after they were disqualified from the Monaco GP qualifying session. The American team could not pass the checks conducted by the FIA post the session as they found some irregularities in the measurements of the car's rear wing.

The governing body found that the rear wing's measurement did not comply with the rules and the decision was referred to the stewards. The steward then disqualified Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen from the session where they P12 and P15 respectively.

As per F1.com, the race stewards said in their ruling:

"The Technical Delegate discovered on examination that the uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions exceeded the maximum allowed under Article 3.10.10.h of the Technical Regulations of 85mm.

"The team explained that this was the consequence of an inadvertent error on their part in setting the wing flap gap. The wing used was a new design that was used for the first time in Monaco."

The stewards added that "under the new design, the largest gap was at the extremities of the wing." They also claimed that "the team had not trained its mechanics to set the gap per the new design, resulting in non-compliance."

After the ruling, former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner posted a picture of a ruling tape on his Instagram Stories and wrote:

"Does anybody want to borrow my tape measure?"

F1 fans took to X to give their reactions to Steiner's comments.

"Guenther Steiner is so petty I love it," said a fan.

"Gunther is happy he doesn’t have to make that call to Gene!" claimed another fan.

"Top tier content from Guenther Steiner," proclaimed another.

Haas F1 team boss analyzes the Monaco GP qualifying

Haas F1 team principal Ayao Komatsu stated that he believed that the team didn't "maximize their potential" in the qualifying session in the streets of the principality. As per F1.com, the Japanese team boss said:

"I feel like we didn’t maximize our potential. If we did everything perfectly, would we have made it to Q3? I’m not sure, I feel we didn’t have quite enough speed. It's going to be difficult in Monaco, but we’ll work something out to be able to take some opportunities.”

Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen will both start the main race on Sunday from the back of the field, with the German driver starting ahead of his teammate.

The disqualification would certainly hinder Haas's bid to add some points from the Monaco Grand Prix weekend. They currently sit seventh in the Constructors Championship with seven points and are 13 points behind RB F1 team.