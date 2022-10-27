Lewis Hamilton was recently visited by tennis legend Serena Williams on the eve of the 2022 F1 US GP. Williams, a 23-time singles Grand Slam title winner, visited the Mercedes garage to catch up with Hamilton and wish the Briton good luck in the race. Hamilton finished second on Sunday after a hard-fought battle with Max Verstappen that could have gone either way.

Fans reacted to the picture of the two legends in their respective sports and applauded how race weekends in different countries brought everyone together. Fans of both tennis and racing commented on the wholesome picture of the two athletes hugging. Some of the best tweets were:

"So much good energy and vibes there, love the picture!"

"This is great for Lewis, great supportive friends, bless you Serena"

"I LOVE THEM SO MUCH."

"That's actually so cute"

"It's GOAT stuff"

"Not only GOATS in their respective sports but also two of the nicest, kindest & brightest human beings to have ever walked the earth"

Lewis Hamilton still chasing that elusive first win of the season

Lewis Hamilton is still chasing a win this season after coming in second for the third time this season. The Briton is tied with Michael Schumacher for a record of winning a race every season for 15 consecutive seasons.

If Hamilton wins one race from the remaining three, he will hold the record outright. The Briton has come close multiple times this year, but Red Bull have been too dominant for Mercedes to keep up with.

Hamilton had a disastrous season in 2009 driving for McLaren at the time. He finished the season with only 49 points, but still managed to win two races out of the 17 held that year. His wins in Hungary and Singapore meant the Briton continued his streak of winning every season he has raced in F1 since his debut in 2007.

Lewis Hamilton went on to switch teams to Mercedes in 2013. After an initial adjustment season where he managed to win a single race, the legendary driver went on to win six of the next seven world championships.

Mercedes are looking to improve their car for next year after a disappointing season this year. The new technical regulations change, which came into effect this year, did not favor the German team as they moved back to the drawing board for next year.

