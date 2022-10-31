Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula One world champion, has announced that he intends to stay with Mercedes and is looking to sign a contract with the German manufacturer. Hamilton has won six of his seven world championships while driving for Mercedes, including his first with McLaren-Mercedes in 2007.

Fans reacted to the news of the 37-year-old extending his contract on Twitter. Some fans were happy to see the Briton return to the sport in search of his eighth championship, while others thought he was old and past his prime. The following are some fan reactions to the news:

"Just retire man. Let the young ones have some fun."

"The chase for eight continues. Blip shift and overtake it. Go hunt, Sir Lew Carl."

"Why wouldn't he? He's still at the top of his game."

"Sorry Lewis but this isn’t a done deal… unless you lower your fees, you’re going to be 40 and you are not at your best, this will be a tough road - if I was Mercedes I would have lots of better options"

"Think he has no choice. Merc are a long long away from another world title."

"As a Max fan, this is a Win-Win situation. Need a competitive driver who can make races interesting for Max. And with Max and RB in the form they are in, Lewis’ ridiculously good stats are gonna get averaged."

"For people who said him and Alonso should retired, i should remind you that Stroll is still racing next year"

"Yup, he must stay because Mercedes is going to be the best car again next year"

"He has raked in millions of not billions. Time to give the academy drivers a chance."

Some fans believe Lewis Hamilton should hang up his cape and give new blood a chance to prove their worth. Hamilton has been racing in F1 since 2007 and has recently passed Jenson Button and Michael Schumacher on career F1 race starts.

Lewis Hamilton looks strong starting season best P3 in Mexico

Lewis Hamilton will start P3 after a strong qualifying session in Mexico. He has emerged as a strong contender for the race, having won it in 2016 and 2019.

The Briton is yet to win a race this season after winning a race in the last 15 consecutive years. The record, which he jointly holds with another seven-time world champion, Michael Schumacher, could be his alone if he wins on Sunday.

With only three races left in the season and Red Bull looking as formidable as ever, it will be difficult for Lewis Hamilton to maintain his streak.

