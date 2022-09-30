"That boy salty; What a hypocrite"- Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's remarks calling Max Verstappen's early F1 title win not 'great for the sport'

Lewis Hamilton stated that the title race wrapping up so early was bad for the sport. Ahead of the 2022 F1 Singapore GP this weekend, Hamilton spoke about Max Verstappen's chances of winning the F1 title in Singapore. He mentioned how it's not fun if the championship is won by a driver with so many races to go.

Hamilton even cited the example of him winning the championship in 2017 and 2018 at the Mexican Grand Prix. He claimed that it was great for the driver but not for the sport. The Brit said:

"For you as the one individual it’s great, but for the actual sport is not spectacular. So I’m really grateful to have had it like 2008, right down to the last 17 seconds, and obviously last year pretty much the same thing. So yeah, let’s hope for the future that it’s a bit better."

Fans took to Twitter to call out Lewis Hamilton on the matter. They cited him winning the title so many times with races to go as hypocritic. Some of the reactions were:

"That boy salty"

"LMAO WHAT A HYPOCRITE"

Some Twitter users even asked how it would not be brought up if Lewis Hamilton was winning the title early and said Hamilton had jumped on the Verstappen hate bandwagon.

"If Lewis was in Max’s position this wouldn’t be a problem. Smh."

"A fan of Lewis but sounds like he’s drinking Haterade haha"

Braulio @Brauliothoughts @JennaFryer A fan of Lewis but sounds like he’s drinking Haterade haha @JennaFryer A fan of Lewis but sounds like he’s drinking Haterade haha

"says the guy who constantly wrapped up titles like a million races early"

"Oh so when he did it for years before it was okay?"

Trent Harrington @TrentHarringto7 @JennaFryer Oh so when he did it for years before it was okay? @JennaFryer Oh so when he did it for years before it was okay?

Some Lewis Hamilton fans defended their star, trying to explain what he said on a positive note.

"It’s not great on several levels but if someone dominates a season like Max did after a bad start it’s not surprising. Of course the last couple races will be a little bit boring since a main element of excitement is gone…but there might still be good races ahead"

Claudia @loveforstories @autosport It’s not great on several levels but if someone dominates a season like Max did after a bad start it’s not surprising. Of course the last couple races will be a little bit boring since a main element of excitement is gone…but there might still be good races ahead @autosport It’s not great on several levels but if someone dominates a season like Max did after a bad start it’s not surprising. Of course the last couple races will be a little bit boring since a main element of excitement is gone…but there might still be good races ahead

"Lewis is right. Lewis winning the championship when there's only 3 races left was seen as boring for the sport but with Max it is a great and all."

Ro @roxetenne @autosport Lewis is right. Lewis winning the championship when there's only 3 races left was seen as boring for the sport but with Max it is a great and all. @autosport Lewis is right. Lewis winning the championship when there's only 3 races left was seen as boring for the sport but with Max it is a great and all.

"He said the same thing during his domination this isnt new and he’s right watching out front is boring.. it doesn’t matter who is dominating its boring to watch whoever constantly win"

Sizy #dankèseb @dsilvs23 @13Welee @roxetenne @autosport He said the same thing during his domination this isnt new and he’s right watching out front is boring.. it doesn’t matter who is dominating its boring to watch whoever constantly win @13Welee @roxetenne @autosport He said the same thing during his domination this isnt new and he’s right watching out front is boring.. it doesn’t matter who is dominating its boring to watch whoever constantly win

"He literally said it wasn’t good when he was winning, you lot attacking him are morons"

Thomas Walsh @thomasleowalsh @autosport 🤦‍♂️ @NaturalParadigm He literally said it wasn’t good when he was winning, you lot attacking him are morons🤦‍♂️ @autosport @NaturalParadigm He literally said it wasn’t good when he was winning, you lot attacking him are morons😂🤦‍♂️

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have the 'complete package' according to F1 pundit

Lewis Hamilton was dominant in his Mercedes in previous years and a big part of it was that the team made very few mistakes. Ex-McLaren mechanic Marc Priestley believes Mercedes are the most complete team on the grid and that is why they were dominant in the turbo hybrid era. Priestly said:

"And over the last seven years or so, I think Mercedes and Lewis have pretty much had all 10 – they’ve got everything right, they’ve got the whole package. And that’s why they’ve been so dominant."

Sweeping regulation changes in the 2022 season have led to Mercedes falling off the top. They no longer have the most dominant car. Priestly believes that this will change next year and we might get a glimpse of the Mercedes of old again. Fans of the Silver Arrows will surely hope so.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far