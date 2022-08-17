"Just let it go; He should have taken legal action" - Fans react to Mercedes' Toto Wolff 'still thinking about 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP loss' remarks

Fans took to social media to criticize Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff for continuing to dwell on Lewis Hamilton's loss at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Several fans suggested that the team should have gone ahead with legal action if they felt so strongly wronged.
In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Wolff said:
“I think about it every day. But I have my peace with Max winning the championship, because he’s a deserving champion. How it panned out, I think I have values around fairness, and especially sporting fairness.’’
Lewis Hamilton essentially lost out on a record-breaking eighth world championship title as a result of former race director Michael Masi's unexpected decision during the race. While Mercedes protested the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix classification, these protests were not upheld.
Fans suggested that had Red Bull's Christian Horner been in the same situation as Wolff, he certainly would have taken legal action.
Mercedes boss claims the car was the drivers' "biggest opponent" so far in 2022
Toto Wolff recently admitted that the biggest challenge faced by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and George Russell so far in the 2022 season hasn't come from other drivers or teams. He said the internal struggles of the W13 provided the biggest hurdle. He suggested that the 2022 challenger has been more difficult to deal with than the threat of others on the grid.
Speaking about the cooperation between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes and the lack of opponents for the team this season, the Austrian told Motorsport.com:
"I think the biggest opponent for George and Lewis was the car, not the teammate or other drivers. And this, to answer the question, has certainly been beneficial in some respects."
The Silver Arrows kicked off the season on a rather rough note and struggled with significant porpoising issues in the first few races of 2022. However, over the course of the first half of the season, the team seems to have successfully tackled the problem and have been fighting for consistent podium finishes.
While Mercedes continue to chase their first race win of the season, there is no doubt that major focus has shifted to creating a championship-contending 2023 challenger.