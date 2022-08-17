"Just let it go; He should have taken legal action" - Fans react to Mercedes' Toto Wolff 'still thinking about 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP loss' remarks

Fans took to social media to criticize Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff for continuing to dwell on Lewis Hamilton's loss at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Several fans suggested that the team should have gone ahead with legal action if they felt so strongly wronged.

In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, Wolff said:

“I think about it every day. But I have my peace with Max winning the championship, because he’s a deserving champion. How it panned out, I think I have values around fairness, and especially sporting fairness.’’

Lewis Hamilton essentially lost out on a record-breaking eighth world championship title as a result of former race director Michael Masi's unexpected decision during the race. While Mercedes protested the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix classification, these protests were not upheld.

Fans suggested that had Red Bull's Christian Horner been in the same situation as Wolff, he certainly would have taken legal action.

MatthewKelly @gaz58nev



The result stands.



Max is world champion.



You sound so bitter, going over it again and again.



How about your values on this…



“No full safety call Michael, no full safety car. It spoils the race.” @MercedesNewsUK Get over it.The result stands.Max is world champion.You sound so bitter, going over it again and again.How about your values on this…“No full safety call Michael, no full safety car. It spoils the race.” @MercedesNewsUK Get over it.The result stands.Max is world champion.You sound so bitter, going over it again and again.How about your values on this…“No full safety call Michael, no full safety car. It spoils the race.”

hasbog @hasbog1 @F1_Jordan @autosport just let it go, it's been like 9 months, you are nether gonna be able to change anything so grow up and watch the rest of the f1 season @F1_Jordan @autosport just let it go, it's been like 9 months, you are nether gonna be able to change anything so grow up and watch the rest of the f1 season

Robert Clahsen @RobertClahsen @MrMichjoy @autosport Well, if Lewis Hamilton just had won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, we wouldn't have this discussion. But he just f***** up the restart instead. And Mercedes did a miserable job as a team in Abu Dhabi. So, get over it. @MrMichjoy @autosport Well, if Lewis Hamilton just had won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, we wouldn't have this discussion. But he just f***** up the restart instead. And Mercedes did a miserable job as a team in Abu Dhabi. So, get over it.

Lloyd @Barkahh14 @autosport This is where I lose some respect for Toto. It’s embarrassing he didn’t back Lewis and take the legal route which I’m pretty confident Horner would’ve done so if Max was robbed like Lewis was @autosport This is where I lose some respect for Toto. It’s embarrassing he didn’t back Lewis and take the legal route which I’m pretty confident Horner would’ve done so if Max was robbed like Lewis was

James Agar @JamesAgar

#F1 @autosport What rubbish, he should have taken legal action to protect the legacy/reputation of the Sport. @autosport What rubbish, he should have taken legal action to protect the legacy/reputation of the Sport.#F1

Mercedes boss claims the car was the drivers' "biggest opponent" so far in 2022

Toto Wolff recently admitted that the biggest challenge faced by Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and George Russell so far in the 2022 season hasn't come from other drivers or teams. He said the internal struggles of the W13 provided the biggest hurdle. He suggested that the 2022 challenger has been more difficult to deal with than the threat of others on the grid.

Speaking about the cooperation between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes and the lack of opponents for the team this season, the Austrian told Motorsport.com:

"I think the biggest opponent for George and Lewis was the car, not the teammate or other drivers. And this, to answer the question, has certainly been beneficial in some respects."

The Silver Arrows kicked off the season on a rather rough note and struggled with significant porpoising issues in the first few races of 2022. However, over the course of the first half of the season, the team seems to have successfully tackled the problem and have been fighting for consistent podium finishes.

While Mercedes continue to chase their first race win of the season, there is no doubt that major focus has shifted to creating a championship-contending 2023 challenger.

