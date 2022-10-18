"Not that hard when you're cheating; But not the best accounting team"- Fans react as Red Bull boss praises technical staff for 2022 F1 season's success

Red Bull won the 2022 F1 drivers championship in Suzuka with Max Verstappen winning the race. With Charles Leclerc finishing in third, Verstappen has built a lead of more points than are available for the remainder of the season, thus winning the title. Red Bull boss Christian Horner praised the technical team, calling them the best in the sport.

Fans reacted to his comments on Twitter, mocking him for breaking the rules and breaching the budget cap.

"Not that hard when you're cheating to get there, though."

The FIA has confirmed that the Austrian team exceeded the budget cost cap last season. However, no penalties or sanctions for them have been announced yet. Other teams in the paddock claimed this provided an unfair advantage to the outfit and heavy penalties should be imposed. Some of the best reactions on Twitter were:

"But not the best accounting team, or so it seems"

"How much did it cost?"

"And the freedom to spend whatever they want without repercussions!"

"The weakest accountants by the look of it too!"

"Not hard to assemble a good team when you ignore cost caps!! This guy needs to stop talking, stat."

"I think that's testimony to the hard work done by our accountants at Red Bull, enabling us to hire more people when other team bosses have made redundancies to ensure they are within the cost cap, might I add thanks to the FIA who will inevitably let us get away with it"

"Do they even have a technical team, I thought it was all “consultants”?"

"Amazing what a bit of extra cash in the budget can pay for"

"Amazing what having extra money to spend can buy compared to you're rivals, yes we know they will get away with it."

Red Bull claim innocence in budget cap case

Red Bull came out with a statement of their own, disapproving of the FIA report and claiming to be under the cost cap last year. The team also maintained that they would review the FIA documents thoroughly to check what went wrong.

The Austrian team still has a chance to prove their innocence since the FIA did not conduct a full formal investigation and only relied on documents submitted by the teams.

Certain fans called for Lewis Hamilton to be crowned the world champion for 2021. Fans also called for the Milton Keynes outfit to be banned from the championship this year. The FIA report also mentioned that punishments for teams that have exceeded the budget cap will be decided after further review.

