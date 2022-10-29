"So cheaters do prosper; Budget cap is now meaningless"- Fans react to Red Bull's penalties after F1 cost cap breach

Yesterday, the FIA announced the penalties imposed on Red Bull for breaching the cost cap in the 2021 F1 season. The team has been fined $7 million along with a 10% reduction of the wind tunnel time (related to a car's aerodynamic development), according to the Accepted Breach Agreement.
This comes a few weeks after it was revealed that the Milton Keynes-based outfit breached the cost cap last season. The cost cap sets a budget of $145 million for the teams to spend, meant as a step to make the sport more competitive for the smaller teams. Red Bull, along with Aston Martin, were later found to have breached the same.
The Austrian team apparently had a $7.2 million overspend, which is 1.6% of the 5% overspend permissible as a minor breach. The FIA had also stated that 0.6% of the overspend amount was concerned with taxes. The motorsport governing body pointed out 13 areas, including catering, sick pay, unused part value, etc., where the team had overspent.
The FIA statement on the matter read:
"Red Bull's accounts were finalized in Pound Sterling and the ABA shows its original submission came in at £114,293,000 ($132.4m at the current exchange rate) — nearly £4,000,000 ($4.6m) under the cap — but that the Cost Cap Administration found it inaccurately excluded and/or adjusted costs amounting to a total of £5,607,000 ($6.5m) in its 2021 Full Year Reporting Documentation."
Fans disappointed by the FIA's penalty for Red Bull
Ever since it was announced that Red Bull were found guilty of breaching the F1 cost cap in the 2021 season, there has been a huge build-up on Twitter regarding possible penalties. Many expected a tough sporting penalty, with some speculating a points deduction from the 2021 championships, which could have seen Max Verstappen lose his maiden drivers' title.
Upon finding out about the actual penalties yesterday, many have been left unamused. Here are some of the reactions to the FIA penalizing the Austrian team:
Meanwhile, Red Bull have been on a winning spree this season. They were crowned the 2022 F1 World Constructors' Champions following the United States Grand Prix last weekend. Prior to that, Max Verstappen clinched his second consecutive drivers' world title at the Japanese Grand Prix.
With a possible reduction in the developmental time for the team by 10% in the coming season, however, it could be an opportunity for their rivals to catch up and try to battle them harder.
What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..