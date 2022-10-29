"So cheaters do prosper; Budget cap is now meaningless"- Fans react to Red Bull's penalties after F1 cost cap breach

Yesterday, the FIA announced the penalties imposed on Red Bull for breaching the cost cap in the 2021 F1 season. The team has been fined $7 million along with a 10% reduction of the wind tunnel time (related to a car's aerodynamic development), according to the Accepted Breach Agreement.

This comes a few weeks after it was revealed that the Milton Keynes-based outfit breached the cost cap last season. The cost cap sets a budget of $145 million for the teams to spend, meant as a step to make the sport more competitive for the smaller teams. Red Bull, along with Aston Martin, were later found to have breached the same.

Formula 1 @F1 BREAKING: Red Bull Racing issued with financial and sporting sanctions for breaching the 2021 budget cap BREAKING: Red Bull Racing issued with financial and sporting sanctions for breaching the 2021 budget cap https://t.co/gqtGrRiWwB

The Austrian team apparently had a $7.2 million overspend, which is 1.6% of the 5% overspend permissible as a minor breach. The FIA had also stated that 0.6% of the overspend amount was concerned with taxes. The motorsport governing body pointed out 13 areas, including catering, sick pay, unused part value, etc., where the team had overspent.

The FIA statement on the matter read:

"Red Bull's accounts were finalized in Pound Sterling and the ABA shows its original submission came in at £114,293,000 ($132.4m at the current exchange rate) — nearly £4,000,000 ($4.6m) under the cap — but that the Cost Cap Administration found it inaccurately excluded and/or adjusted costs amounting to a total of £5,607,000 ($6.5m) in its 2021 Full Year Reporting Documentation."

Fans disappointed by the FIA's penalty for Red Bull

Ever since it was announced that Red Bull were found guilty of breaching the F1 cost cap in the 2021 season, there has been a huge build-up on Twitter regarding possible penalties. Many expected a tough sporting penalty, with some speculating a points deduction from the 2021 championships, which could have seen Max Verstappen lose his maiden drivers' title.

Upon finding out about the actual penalties yesterday, many have been left unamused. Here are some of the reactions to the FIA penalizing the Austrian team:

MainyJ10 @MainyJ10 @SkySportsF1 Hardly a punishment when the $7m doesn't come out of the following year's cost cap. No surprise though that the FIA pretty much did nothing to them. @SkySportsF1 Hardly a punishment when the $7m doesn't come out of the following year's cost cap. No surprise though that the FIA pretty much did nothing to them.

DB @barfootio1 @SkySportsF1 OK so they've now overspent by 7m more than they had already overspent. So, to every team, just overspend and remember to budget for another 7m at the end of the season. Budget cap is now meaningless. @SkySportsF1 OK so they've now overspent by 7m more than they had already overspent. So, to every team, just overspend and remember to budget for another 7m at the end of the season. Budget cap is now meaningless.

James @whiskers88uk @SkySportsF1 People going on like a 10% reduction in wind tunnel time is a lenient punishment! 7 million js light in the long term of things, certainly in f1, but a reduction like that will hamper them going forward. @SkySportsF1 People going on like a 10% reduction in wind tunnel time is a lenient punishment! 7 million js light in the long term of things, certainly in f1, but a reduction like that will hamper them going forward.

Paul Brown @Spenglar @SkySportsF1 Crazy how under normal circumstances its a points deduction. Or a grid place penalty, however yet this could have fixed the controversial title win for max but no. Let's make it look more favourable to red bull @SkySportsF1 Crazy how under normal circumstances its a points deduction. Or a grid place penalty, however yet this could have fixed the controversial title win for max but no. Let's make it look more favourable to red bull

Phillip Polden @pjpolden @SkySportsF1 So cheaters do prosper! Other teams should boycott a race, the powers that be will never learn otherwise @SkySportsF1 So cheaters do prosper! Other teams should boycott a race, the powers that be will never learn otherwise

GeorgeK VII 👑 @GeorgeK_VII @SkySportsF1 So teams can just over spend and receive a fine? This sets a great precedent for the future. Great job as always @fia @SkySportsF1 So teams can just over spend and receive a fine? This sets a great precedent for the future. Great job as always @fia

Meanwhile, Red Bull have been on a winning spree this season. They were crowned the 2022 F1 World Constructors' Champions following the United States Grand Prix last weekend. Prior to that, Max Verstappen clinched his second consecutive drivers' world title at the Japanese Grand Prix.

With a possible reduction in the developmental time for the team by 10% in the coming season, however, it could be an opportunity for their rivals to catch up and try to battle them harder.

