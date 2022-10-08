"Seb and Suzuka... Just like peas and carrots"- Fans react as Sebastian Vettel secures P9 at 2022 F1 Japanese GP qualifying

Sebastian Vettel had an impressive 2022 F1 Japanese GP qualifying session, where he managed to qualify for P9. The German was skillful and fast on a track that remains special to him and his career.

The former world champion has won four times on the Suzuka circuit (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013). In an interview with F1.com, the 35-year-old was full of praise for the Japanese circuit and said:

“It’s just everything is special around this place. Starting with the track, which it must have been designed by the Gods. I don’t know whoever is up there or out there [but they] had a touch on Suzuka. And then the fans put the icing on the cake in terms of atmosphere and passion. It makes us feel very, very special, so definitely it will be missed.”

Notably, Vettel had never qualified outside the top 10 at the Japanese Grand Prix before as well. Sebastian Vettel, after a three-year Suzuka hiatus, returned to the circuit in 2022 with Aston Martin.

Aston Martin AMR-22 has been very inconsistent with its performances, but fans were happy on the social media platforms that Vettel somehow managed a great run on the special Suzuka track before his retirement.

Here are some of the best Twitter fan reactions to the 2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix qualifying

The Twitter world went ballistic as Sebastian Vettel crossed the line to reach Q3 and lock in P9. Here's what fans had to say about that:

💙💛Kitty💛💙 @KateStudge @AstonMartinF1 @aramco

Personally I think a new tradition should be established, Seb does a dozen flying laps before the race in the championship leading car for that year! @Cognizant Seb and Suzuka……. Just like peas and carrots!Personally I think a new tradition should be established, Seb does a dozen flying laps before the race in the championship leading car for that year! @AstonMartinF1 @aramco @Cognizant Seb and Suzuka……. Just like peas and carrots!Personally I think a new tradition should be established, Seb does a dozen flying laps before the race in the championship leading car for that year! 😜💚💚💚💚

せばす❺ DankeSeb☝🏻 @SebVet005 @AstonMartinF1 @aramco

Seb,you're always my hero.I really wanna say “Arigato-Gozaimasu”for Great 14 years. @Cognizant Thank you so much for Astonboys.Seb,you're always my hero.I really wanna say “Arigato-Gozaimasu”for Great 14 years. @AstonMartinF1 @aramco @Cognizant Thank you so much for Astonboys.Seb,you're always my hero.I really wanna say “Arigato-Gozaimasu”for Great 14 years.

Sebastian Vettel ready to return to Suzuka even after retirement

Sebastian Vettel is one of the biggest admirers of the Suzuka track and claimed that he will return to fill in for any driver at the Japanese Grand Prix even when he retires.

Vettel further claimed that Japan is having some exciting races and hinted at a possible participation in the future:

"Maybe if one of these guys in the future races here feels a bit sick. I don’t know – I don’t wish them to feel so – but I wouldn’t mind jumping back in for a race at Suzuka at any time. But yeah, obviously we will see what the future brings. At the moment I have no plans but I think there are some exciting races happening in Japan and we’ll see."

Sebastian Vettel has contributed a lot to the sport and is definitely a Formula 1 legend. The Japanese crowd will surely look forward to watching him tomorrow and hope that he scores some points for his team.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes