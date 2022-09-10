"Vettel is unbearable; Gambled with going to Aston Martin"- Fans react after Sebastian Vettel suffers yet another Q1 exit at 2022 F1 Italian GP

Sebastian Vettel has been eliminated in Q1 of the 2022 F1 Italian GP. This is the 7th time in the last 8 races that Vettel has been knocked out in Q1. Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with the performances of Aston Martin and Vettel.

"Vettel gambled with going to Aston Martin, it hasn’t worked out"

"Vettel is unbearable"

"Why does Vettel always react like that when he gets knocked out."

"Sebastian Vettel bids his first pole and victory of his career at Monza in Q1"

"Perfect lap but shit car"

"nooo Vettel :(("

"Hahahaha because vettel is always eliminated by very little"

"Vettel's radios in eliminations in quali"

"Vettel deserves better"

"Vettel has been washed, hung out to dry, never ironed and thrown into the back of the closet a long time ago."

"I was sitting in my living room when suddenly my mother yelled to me from the laundry room "Your clothes are Sebastian Vettel!" I smiled to myself. My clothes are washed."

"Vettel fans in my mentions crying about being out in Q1"

"gaslighting myself into believing tomorrow everyone's cars just won't start at the beginning except vettel and he gets p1 at monza"

Sebastian Vettel responds to rumors of joining Red Bull, says was "never really close"

Vettel left Ferrari in 2020, with Scuderia opting not to renew his contract. There was talk of a Red Bull return for the 4-time world champion, who last won the championship with Red Bull in 2013. Christian Horner said there were "exploratory talks" between the two parties, but it never came to be and Vettel ended up joining Aston Martin for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

"Well, I think it was 2020. But yeah, I mean, obviously, you know, I made the decision to join Aston Martin before I think it was really in discussion that Alex is going to leave. So it was never really close. But of course, I know, Christian, I know Helmut. So for sure. I had a, you know, sort of brief chat with them, but never really anything serious."

Race winner and F1 2010 World Champion Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme following the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on November 14, 2010 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

With the 2022 season being his last in F1, the sport will surely miss one of its greatest drivers.

