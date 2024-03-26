Fans react to the strange coincidence of George Russell crashing when David Croft says, "You can hear the cheers of the crowd"

F1 fans were left bemused by the strange connection between George Russell crashing and Sky Sports F1 David Croft's positive commentary during telecasts.

On Sunday, the Mercedes driver crashed out of the 2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix on the penultimate lap while chasing Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin for P6. The British driver had a pretty uneventful race in Melbourne as he lacked the race pace to challenge any of his rivals starting ahead of him.

Owing to a tire offset, he could catch up to the back of the two-time world champion and challenge him in the final stages. However, before his crash Sky Sports commentator David Croft had said on the telecast:

"You can hear the cheers of the crowd."

F1 fans picked up the strange coincidence as a similar thing had also happened during the 2023 Singapore GP, and on that occasion, George Russell had crashed on the final lap. They took to social media to give their reactions to the coincidence.

"George Russell tends to crash whenever Crofty says “You can hear the cheers of the crowd," wrote one fan.

Here are some more reactions:

Some fans pointed out that the cheers were the 'screeching' of George Russell's tires:

George Russell gives his take on his crash during the Australian GP

George Russell stated that Fernando Alonso braked 100 meters before the corner which hindered the airflow and caused the disturbance to his W15.

As per F1.com, the Mercedes driver said:

"I’m OK after the accident, fortunately. I don’t really know how to explain what happened. I was half a second behind Fernando (Alonso) 100 meters before the corner and then suddenly he came back towards me extremely quickly. It was clear that he braked earlier than he had done on previous laps and then got back on the throttle.

"I wasn’t expecting that, and it caught me by surprise. I hit the wall and had a dramatic few seconds after that. It was a disappointing end to a difficult race. Our pace wasn’t where we wanted it to be. We showed spells of good lap times but ultimately we’ve got work to do to catch those ahead."

Fernando Alonso was found guilty of deliberately slowing down the car and was given a 20-second penalty and three points on his license for his part but this did not impact Russell's results.

Mercedes will hope that they will be more competitive with Hamilton and Russell in Japan and China to avoid chasing a P6 slot in those races.