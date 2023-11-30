Fans react as Valtteri Bottas' girlfriend shares outtake video of his naked calendar

Valtteri Bottas' girlfriend, Tiffany Cromwell, recently posted an outtake video of the Finnish driver posing for his naked calendar.

The calendar's pictures were showcased during the Las Vegas GP. Tiffany recently posted a video on Instagram where the photographer was seen taking pictures of Bottas as he posed for his calendar.

In the video, Tiffany can be heard giggling as her partner's naked pictures were being taken.

The video has gone viral, with over 676,000 views and more than 29,000 likes. It has also been reposted across other social media platforms, generating numerous hilarious reactions.

Many users said that they need to get Valtteri Bottas' naked calendar for 2024 just for the comedic aspect of it. Some who were unaware of the calendar were surprised to see the clip as well.

This trend of Valtteri Bottas' naked pictures started all the way back in May 2022, when he posted a nude photo of himself laying in a river in Aspen, Colorado. Since then, it has been so famous that the Alfa Romeo driver decided to create a full-blown calendar with 12 naked pictures of him.

Valtteri Bottas on Alfa Romeo's future and their merger with Audi

Alfa Romeo will soon merge with Audi as the German automotive giant plans to enter F1 in 2026 with its own power unit. A few months ago, Valtteri Bottas talked about the changes in the team and claimed that he was interested in it's future.

Even though the Finnish driver does not want to think too far ahead, he admitted that it would be advantageous for him to stay on board with the team as they convert to Audi.

"The more I think about it, yes. For me, it's an interesting era for the team. When you are focused on the here and now, you don’t want to sometimes think too far ahead – but then, if I really think about it, and the long term plan, then it would make sense," he said (via Motorsport.com).

As of now, Valtteri Bottas has a long-term contract with Alfa Romeo, which ends in 2025. The contract terminates right before Audi's arrival in F1. Hence, Bottas would have to reconsider and negotiate a new deal with the new team.