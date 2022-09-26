"He really must bring a heap of Honda money; Another year of him spinning and crashing"- Fans react to Yuki Tsunoda's extended stay at AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda's contract with AlphaTauri was recently extended for the 2023 season. He joined the team alongside Pierre Gasly in 2021 and has been with them for two seasons so far; this contract extension ensures another season. He has a satisfactory pace, but some of his actions are not appreciated by everyone on the team.

Yuki Tsunoda's reputation has been mixed among fans. While some seem to love him, many think that he crashes and spins a lot, and lacks patience. Tsunoda's driving style is quite aggressive, which saw him spin out a couple of times during his first season with the team.

He was also quite rough while talking to his team and race engineers. Many found this unacceptable, including Helmut Marko, Red Bull's advisor.

While many think that it is good to have Yuki Tsunoda with the team (since he has been improving as a rookie in the past two seasons), a lot of spectators still think that he should be replaced with someone else. Here are some of the reactions:

"He really must bring a heap of Honda money with him… that’s all I can say."

"Another year of him spinning and crashing"

"Herta robbed"

"My sincere condolences to the RB junior academy drivers"

"They let a rookie in and he is learning and improving with decent performances. They are not gonna replace him with another rookie to do it all over again"

"Lucky boy… Let’s hope he swears less, keeps his temper in check and finally shows us what he can do on a consistent basis…"

Yuki Tsunoda's future in the sport

While this contract extension is good news for him, it's common for drivers to stay in a junior team for too long, being "bagged," and not getting an opportunity with a bigger team. Something similar has been going on with Pierre Gasly, who has been a part of Red Bull's junior team for a long time, and now has a smaller chance of being with a leading team.

However, it could turn out to be better for Tsunoda in the near future if he gets a chance at Red Bull in the upcoming seasons.

For the 2022 F1 season, he currently stands in 16th place in the drivers championship with 11 points. In the next race in Singapore, he'll be looking to overtake Mick Schumacher ahead of him, who has 12 points.

