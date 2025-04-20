Fans swoon as adorable moment between Carlos Sainz and his girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson gets captured

Carlos Sainz and Rebecca Donaldson are one of the power couples in the F1 realm, and a wholesome moment was captured between the two at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Witnessing this, fans pooled in with adorable comments on the couple's romantic image.

The 30-year-old Sainz drives for the Williams F1 team after being ousted by Ferrari to make way for Lewis Hamilton. Despite this, his fans and family members have stood by him, and one such figure was Donaldson, who has been with Sainz since 2023.

The British model often accompanies the F1 driver at multiple F1 venues and was present with Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend. Arriving at the paddock on raceday, the couple shared an adorable moment as the Spaniard kissed his girlfriend's cheek, to which fans reacted:

"AWWWWWWWW cuties."

Others also swooned in with their reactions and wrote:

"The scream that i screamed," another fan wrote.

"This just made my day," a third person wrote.

Meanwhile, others shared more adorable reactions to the couple's image:

"Cuties patooties," one fan wrote.

"OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG," another fan wrote.

Sainz's start to his Williams venture has not been the way he would have hoped for after being dominated by his teammate in the initial races.

Carlos Sainz admits that he is not on top of the Williams F1 car right now

Carlos Sainz at the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Alex Albon has scored 18 points in the FW47, while his teammate has scored a solitary point in the four rounds held so far. Though Carlos Sainz qualified P6 for the Saudi Arabian GP, he was aware of the deficit he had to his teammate.

Moreover, this performance delta is down to his novice status with the Williams machinery and the Mercedes power unit, as explained by Sainz (via Formula 1):

"It’s just little steps with trying to adapt my driving style a bit to the car, little steps with set-up, trying to get it into a better window. It’s a bit my driving and the limitations that we have this year and we’re trying to make little steps."

"I try little things with my driving style and the switches in the car and sometimes I go backwards, but sometimes, it helps me go forwards. I was warned it was going to take time and it is taking time, but when I get it, I’ll be there."

On the other hand, the Spaniard's P6 qualifying position can help him score valuable points for the Woking-based squad. This could help him kickstart his 2025 campaign and complete the unfinished business that he left in Bahrain.

