"He really thinks he’s Jesus; Pure narcissist"- Fans troll Lewis Hamilton after he rejoices a podium at his 300th F1 GP 

Lewis Hamilton's comments the day after his 300th F1 GP start, where he scored a second-place finish, have not gone down well with fans. Reflecting on a 15-year-old journey, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I woke up just feeling incredibly grateful, just thinking about all the people that have been with me along the way, you know?”

The comment did not go down well with many, as they accused the Mercedes driver of narcissism, among other things.

Here are some of the reactions to the post shared by F1's official account:

“He really thinks he’s Jesus doesn’t he’’

“???? Narcisista puro’’

“Surely his sanyassins think he must be the messiah, but I am a bit worried he's believing that himself!’’

“He really thinks he's the Messiah.’’

“Okay, but what about that one time when he pouted for six months after losing the championship to Verstappen?’’

“Of course he is grateful, Sir Lewis Gratemilton, Grateful is his favorite word’’

“Unfortunately he forgot Ron Dennis who bring him into f1 team, one of the greatest on track but alongside his not that perfect’’

“Mercedes complained to the FIA about safty bc of the porpoising .The Teams needs solve this and NOT FIA! THIS IS NOT NORMAL IS IT? AND SO UNFAIR TO ALL OTHER TEAMS OVERCOME THIS PROBLEM . MERCEDES COMPLAIN AGAIN AND RULES JUST ADJUSTED FOR MERCEDES...TOTAL NONSENSE!! BS !!!’’

Lewis Hamilton did not expect to fight for a podium in the 2022 F1 French GP

Lewis Hamilton finished the 2022 F1 French GP in P2 but after the race, the seven-time world champion admitted that he did not expect a fight for a podium at Circuit Paul Ricard after a rather average start to the weekend. After the race, Lewis Hamilton said:

“What a great result, considering we have been so far off all weekend and that I missed FP1. I wasn’t expecting to fight for second place or a podium, so this is a wonderful result for us. Our team has been amazing when it comes to reliability and it shows that with dedication and focus, we can slowly make our way up.’’

Lewis Hamilton admitted Mercedes did not have the pace to fight for the win and therefore there was still some work that needed to be done. He said:

“We don’t have the same pace yet as the two teams at the front but today we were able to keep one of them at bay so a great result for us, everyone has worked really hard. Huge congratulations to the teams back at the factories and the team here. Without them, this wouldn’t have been possible and I’m proud of them. And George did an amazing job today, too.’’

The Mercedes driver is on a four-race podium streak and will be hoping to continue his winning streak in Hungary.

