"Hope it doesn’t come back after 2025; We want Monaco removed"- Fans angry over F1's contract extension with Monaco GP for 3 more years

After a lot of trouble and speculation, the Grand Prix of Monaco had its contract renewed earlier, with the release of the 2023 race calendar. Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula 1 group, announced:

“I am pleased to confirm that we will be racing in Monaco until 2025 and excited to be back on the streets of this famous Principality for next year’s Championship.”

Although the track is one of the most prestigious and historical tracks on the calendar, fans do not seem to love it the way they love other historical tracks like Monza or Spa-Francorchamps.

This is due to the layout of Monte Carlo. The layout has remained unchanged since the first motorsport race was held on the circuit in 1929. Though this would not be an issue on race tracks but street circuits are typically narrow and overtaking is difficult, as is the case in Monaco.

Since it runs through a small country, it is best for the cars that were used back in the day. But since the new generation of cars are much wider, overtaking is almost impossible and the race turns out to be boring for the spectators.

Fans unamused by the return of Monaco to the race calendar

Although Monaco is called the "Crown Jewel" of F1, many fans were least delighted upon the news of the renewal of the circuit. They believe that the race is slow and boring, and that new circuits could be brought in by replacing it.

Here are some of the best reactions:

dystainak @dystainak @F1 I look forward to seeing Alonso win the 2025 Monaco GP @F1 I look forward to seeing Alonso win the 2025 Monaco GP

micro manager. @lav25th @Ferrariman601YT @F1 Priorities should like in interesting racing snd spectacle...if you aren't European this race has no romance, just boredom.... @Ferrariman601YT @F1 Priorities should like in interesting racing snd spectacle...if you aren't European this race has no romance, just boredom....

The 2023 race calendar includes a total of 24 races, which is the most ever. The Qatar Grand Prix, which debuted in 2021, will return, as will the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. However, fans believe that 24 races are far too many, and that races such as this could be ripped off.

Many people believe that the contract with Monte Carlo should not be renewed after 2025 and that more space should be given to other races that F1 has left out (South Africa, Germany, etc.)

The 2023 race calendar also features a whopping 3 United States GPs - COTA (Texas), Miami and Las Vegas.

Which Grand Prix do you think should be replaced? Do let us know through the comments

